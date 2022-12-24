Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
Charlotte Flair Reportedly Had Trouble Dealing With Fellow WWE Star's Success
If one claim is to be believed, then Charlotte had a rough time dealing with the success of a major WWE superstar. It's no secret that Charlotte and Becky Lynch were once close friends. Things have deteriorated between the two over the years, which reportedly stems from a promo Lynch cut years ago where she called Charlotte "plastic."
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
Shawn Michaels Apologizes For Traumatizing A Generation Of Wrestling Fans
Shawn Michaels is offering up an apology to an entire generation of wrestling fans. While Michaels has been embroiled in his fair share of controversy over the years, two heartbreaking moments– one kayfabe and one real — have left fans reeling. In an appearance on 99.9 The Fan's "Culture State," Michaels decided to say he was sorry for what went down on those two occasions.
Jade Cargill Reveals WWE Star She Wants To Defend TBS Title Against
Jade Cargill has reigned in AEW as the TBS Champion since winning the title on January 5, becoming the inaugural, and to date only, title holder. During her impressive reign as champion, Cargill has defeated challengers such as Willow Nightingale, Athena, Nyla Rose, and Anna Jay. To date, Cargill has successfully defended her TBS Championship 15 times, all while not being pinned or submitted in her career thus far.
Ric Flair Weighs In On Sasha Banks Working In Japan
Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) has reportedly traveled to Japan ahead of an impending appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17. As of this writing, it's currently unknown what role Varnado will play at the event inside the Tokyo Dome. Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes the 30-year-old will "steal the show" for the NJPW women's division on January 4, 2023.
Athena Names Her Favorite Match Of Her Career Thus Far
Athena turned heads in 2022 with her work in AEW. After debuting in May, she worked her way up towards a TBS Championship match against Jade Cargill at AEW All Out. While she came up short in that bout, Athena turned things around with a change in attitude. She returned to her more aggressive roots, which ultimately led to her beating Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women's World Championship at ROH Final Battle.
Reason Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Missed Monday's WWE Live Event
There might not have been a live episode of "WWE Raw" this week, but the WWE Superstars were still performing in Columbus, Ohio, except two major names from the red brand; Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The married couple was advertised to be part of the Holiday show but they didn't end up appearing due to travel problems, which was confirmed by the former United States Champion on Twitter.
Lucha Star Bolts For WWE After Ending FTR Title Reign
Dragon Lee, last seen on American television as part of La Faccion Ingobernable on the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." is reportedly WWE-bound on the same night that he and his brother Dralistico defeated FTR to win the AAA World Tag Team Titles, which means that he's also vacating them.
Former WWE Champion Says He's Proud Of Bianca Belair And Other Black WWE Talent
It's easy to forget that, this time last year, Big E was the WWE Champion and nowhere close to the broken neck he'd suffer shortly after the reign ended. And while some felt Big E's reign could've been treated a bit better, his run as champion, along with those of New Day partner Kofi Kingston and Bobby Lashley, have been seen as positive steps forward for Black talent, both in WWE and in wrestling in general.
WWE SmackDown Star Hints At Wanting First-Time Match Against Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey is currently in her second reign with the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, and when you're champion, you always have a target on your back. Raquel Rodriguez won a Gauntlet Match by last defeating former "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the December 23 edition of the show. This victory ensures that she will be the next to challenge Rousey for the title. Rodriguez challenged Rousey during her first reign earlier in 2022 as well, with Rousey coming out the victor.
More News On WWE Talent Missing Live Event
While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says She's 'In Awe Of Bianca Belair Every Week'
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly recently stated that she enjoys watching current "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair in the ring. During a K&S Wrestlefest autograph session, Holly praised Belair and said that she's in awe of "The EST of WWE." "I'm in awe of Bianca Belair every week. Just in awe of her," Holly said.
Tony Schiavone Names AEW Star The Company Believes In
Tony Schiavone thinks AEW has a huge star on their hands. "I think you're going to see a lot more Ricky Starks in featured events," Schiavone said on an on demand episode of "What Happened When" on AdFreeShows. "I think the company believes in him." Schiavone went on to list...
Erick Rowan Comments On Bray Wyatt's WWE Storyline
Former WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules in September, after being gone from the company since his release during summer 2021. Since returning to a massive reaction from the fans in attendance, Wyatt has introduced a character known as Uncle Howdy on "WWE SmackDown." Along with introducing this character, Wyatt has also entered a feud with fellow "SmackDown" star LA Knight. Former Wyatt Family member Erick Rowan discussed tuning in to see Wyatt's return to the company, and recalled the last time he watched WWE programming.
Shinsuke Nakamura Explains How He Got WWE Permission For Match Against The Great Muta
This Sunday, New Year's Day, Pro Wrestling NOAH is promoting one of its biggest shows in recent memory: NOAH The New Year. It's part of the retirement tour for The Great Muta. The biggest match on the show features Muta, last seen by U.S. fans at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam," taking on current WWE main roster star and former New Japan Pro-Wrestling stalwart Shinsuke Nakamura.
Jake Roberts Calls Infamous Wrestling Promoter An 'Ugly, Racist Bully'
Jake "The Snake" Roberts has no shortage of things to say about the notorious wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and very little is positive. Speaking on his "Snake Pit with Jake Roberts" podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer acknowledged there was a modicum of praise that he could bestow on Watts, with whom he worked in Mid-South Wrestling during the 1980s.
CM Punk Responds To AEW Star Imploring Him To Hash Out Differences With The Elite
CM Punk has responded to comments made by Dax Harwood on his new podcast, "FTR with Dax Harwood," where Harwood made a plea for Punk and The Elite to work out their differences. "This is my plea to all four guys. Please find a way to make it work. If...
WWE Announces Unique New Match For Royal Rumble
WWE has announced the first-ever "pitch black match" for the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. As per a video released on WWE's social media, "anything can happen" in the unique gimmick match, where all the lights will presumably be turned off as superstars wrestle in the ring. The promo video included shots of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and pictures of the crowd reacting to Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules. As such, one can presume the match will feature either Edge or Wyatt, both of whom are rumored to wrestle at Royal Rumble. In fact, WrestlingNews.Co reported last month that WWE's creative team had made a pitch for the unique "pitch black match" specifically for Wyatt.
