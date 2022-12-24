While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO