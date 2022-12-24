Read full article on original website
What We Learned This Year: Schools Are Getting Into Housing
Read more stories in our What We Learned This Year series here. California’s housing crisis dominates all policy conversations in the state, and in the past year school districts joined the conversations. Local school districts, four-year universities and community colleges are increasingly asking themselves if they can be part...
Loss and Struggle, but Triumphs Too: The Tales We Told in 2022
Sometimes you need to leave the office – and City Hall – to tell a story. The Voice of San Diego news team is proudest of our 2022 work when we did just that and listened to people in the communities we cover. Here are just a few...
What We Learned This Year: San Diego’s Beaches are Dirtier than We Knew
San Diego’s southernmost beaches are blighted by sewage that spills into the cross-border Tijuana River and flows to the ocean. Before 2022, the best available coastal water testing technology took so long to furnish results that public health officials couldn’t surmise how safe the water was until days after visitors swam in it.
What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023
San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
San Diego Unified Board Member Thinks Public Schools Should Replace Private Childcare Providers
California’s universal transitional kindergarten program rollout, which will bring free transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds in the state by 2025, and which San Diego Unified rolled out early, has had a devastating effect on the private childcare industry. Because state licensing requirements allow private childcare providers to care for...
Get Ready for Another Round of New City Hall
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 17 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. (The Politics Report is available to Voice of San Diego members only.) Yes, the story of 101 Ash St. is a story about a building, its asbestos, messy politics, huge sums of wasted taxpayer dollars and undisclosed partnerships with hidden profits.
UTK Brought a Surge of New Students to San Diego Unified. That’s Hidden that Enrollment Is Still Falling in Just About Every Other Grade.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, schools were thrown into disarray, and closures exacerbated a nationwide trend of enrollment decline in public schools. San Diego Unified School District’s enrollment decline nearly doubled from the 2019 to 2020 school year. The rate of decline increased again during the 2021 school year. District data shows that overall San Diego Unified has seen a nearly nine percent drop in student enrollment in the last five years totaling more than 11,000 students.
Vista Can’t Decide Who to Send to SANDAG, So It’s Sending No One
The Vista City Council on Tuesday couldn’t agree on an appointment to the board of directors for the San Diego Association of Governments, leaving the city without representation on the region’s transportation agency. Newly elected Mayor John Franklin, a Republican, nominated himself as the city’s SANDAG representative, but...
Democrats Expected to Maintain Current Party Leadership in Early ’23 Elections
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively available to VOSD members. Join today. It’s been seven months since Will Rodriguez-Kennedy went on leave from his position as the chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, following a sexual misconduct allegation that became the subject of a lawsuit in September after local prosecutors said they would not bring any charges over the event.
Why San Diego Still Doesn’t Have a Homeless Safe Campground
Downtown advocates rallied behind a seemingly simple concept early this year: Let unsheltered residents set up camp in a sanctioned place with access to services and amenities. Getting it done hasn’t been simple. Mayor Todd Gloria, downtown City Councilman Stephen Whitburn and Housing Commission Chair Mitch Mitchell say the...
County Continues to Take on Wage Theft
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors moved forward Tuesday with a new policy intended to crack down on wage theft and other complaints coming from janitorial, landscaping and security workers. One of those workers told elected officials ahead of their 4-0 vote that she’s spent 30 years making minimum...
Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter
This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
The Need for Inclusionary Housing: The Case of La Mesa
A large new apartment project has been proposed at the gateway to La Mesa. This project demonstrates the dangers of treating the housing crisis as just an issue of inadequate supply. What this new proposal points out instead is the need for all local jurisdictions in the region to adopt policies requiring that 10 to 20 percent of units in market-rate developments be affordable to lower income households.
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
The Messy Road to Bring a Bachelor’s Degree to San Diego City College
During a February meeting of the college council of San Diego City College, cybersecurity professor David Kennemer laid out his proposal to develop a bachelor’s degree in cyber defense and analysis. Up until recently, community colleges could only offer associate’s degrees and workforce certifications. But thanks to 2021’s AB 927, up to 30 community colleges annually can now develop bachelor’s degrees that meet certain stipulations. It would be the first bachelor’s degree offered by City College in its over 100-year history, and only the second offered by a community college in the county.
It’s Time to Make the Expanded, Monthly Child Tax Credit Permanent
With election results now certified, it has become clear that there will be a shift in leadership and decision-making within the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. We are now in a “lame duck period,” which is defined as the in-between time when an out-going elected official or group continues to hold power, before the inauguration of their successor(s). Often, a lame duck period is understood as a time of inaction, of sitting, and waiting. The problem is … San Diego families can’t afford to wait.
San Diego Is Not Protected from California’s Severe Water Supply Crisis
California’s water supply crisis has hit a tipping point, with impacts spreading far and wide, reaching local communities and critical industries, putting us once again in jeopardy. This is a pivotal moment in the state’s future – one in which bold political leadership will emerge, or future generations will...
Settling SDG&E Lawsuit Wasn’t Part of City’s Monopoly Deal. Now It’s Paying the Price.
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned provider. San Diego could now be on the hook for at least $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. The city’s decision to...
VOSD Podcast: High Drama at High Tech High
One of the most famous charter schools in the region, and perhaps the country, is High Tech High. Its project-based learning model and innovative approach to education stands out in San Diego — as does its inexperienced teaching staff. Last year, HTH educators decided to unionize (following suit with...
