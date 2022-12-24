Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Thursday, December 29, 2022
CITYWIDE – About 94 percent of families to whom the NYC Administration for Children’s Services provides support reported being happy with their experience, according to key findings from its survey that the agency released on Wednesday, December 28. The findings, from the annual ACS Prevention Family Experience Survey, showed that its participants believed that the services — designed to help families overcome challenges that ultimately help keep their children safely at home and in their communities — have helped them achieve their goals, and that they would recommend the services to a friend or family member.
Helter Shelter: Internal reports reveal harrowing violence inside NYC homeless facilities
The city’s homeless shelters are so out of control that terrified residents say they’d be safer on the subways — or even in prison. Records obtained by The Post documented nearly two dozen incidents of violence and other outrageous behavior during one week in mid-September — the same period when a despondent migrant mom hanged herself in one of the taxpayer-funded facilities. The horrors included bloody beatings, unprovoked attacks, vicious domestic abuse and meaningless fights — several of which sent victims for hospital treatment of their injuries. “I’ve been screamed at, threatened,” said Dominic, 30, an ex-con who lives at the infamous Bellevue...
pix11.com
Community angry over big rig Harlem truck stop
Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Big rig trucks could soon be rolling onto West 145th Street in Harlem for a new truck depot. Good Riddance Day held in Times Square. Wednesday was Good Riddance Day in Times...
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Thief sought for forcing woman to withdraw cash at Park Slope ATM
A 20-year-old woman was forced to go to a Brooklyn ATM with a “simulated” gun on Christmas Day, police said as they searched for the suspected thief.
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NY1
Bronx family dealing with another tragedy this holiday season
This has been an exceptionally hard holiday for 44-year-old Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena and her family. “My current fight is that I have been diagnosed with cancer,” Caraballo de Balbuena said in Spanish. What You Need To Know. Niurka Caraballo de Balbuena was diagnosed with an aggressive form of...
Moms of NYC burning car victims plead for new information
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — More than seven months after Jesse Parrilla and his friend Nikki Huang were fatally shot and placed in Parrilla’s burning Honda, their mothers are pleading for new leads in a double murder case that’s yielded no arrests yet. Their comments follow the release of a murky surveillance picture that […]
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Woman, 54, killed in Brooklyn house fire
NEW YORK -- A fire claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman in Brooklyn.The flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. The woman was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, but could not be saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
December 28: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
ON THIS DAY IN 1871, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The Tribune and Herald are raising again their cry for the consolidation of Brooklyn and New York. The only argument on which this plea can be defended is that New York needs in her government the kind of men Brooklyn already has entrusted with the management of her own affairs. Our municipal matters are run at least three hundred per cent cheaper than those of New York, allowing for all the disproportion of population. We speak deliberately and knowingly on this point. Just at present is a very opportune time to show some difference between New York and Brooklyn on the important matter of punishing election frauds. Every indictment so far found in Brooklyn has resulted in conviction. All the frauds charged in this whole city were a bagatelle to those committed in [William] Tweed’s single district. In Brooklyn, rumored fraud has resulted in swift convictions. In New York, demonstrated fraud has not been followed even by a single indictment. We convict equally the scoundrels of either party … Our own superb self-government and New York’s conceded misgovernment, are ample argument against a union of the dead metropolitan body and the healthful life of Brooklyn.”
NYC launches $2 million study to ‘reimagine’ the Cross-Bronx Expressway
This aerial view shows the Cross-Bronx Expressway, looking east at Webster Avenue, under construction in New York City in 1960. The study seeks to identify remedies for the unequal health outcomes in the largely Black and Latino neighborhoods surrounding the highway. [ more › ]
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Police arrest transit authority employee for domestic dispute
A New York city employee is now facing several charges after a domestic dispute, according to the NYPD.
Truck, tree coated in ice as Bronx fire hydrant sprays water
FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — Video from the Bronx shows an ice-coated pickup truck parked on a street as a fire hydrant spewed water out on Christmas Eve. The truck was parked near Ryer Avenue and Field Place, according to the Citizen App post. The video also shows iced-over tree branches and a slick […]
2 NYCHA buildings in Harlem have inconsistent heat, hot water
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The tenant president of a Harlem NYCHA development says people who live in two buildings are freezing with inconsistent heat and hot water. Hundreds of residents are cold, including a 90-year-old great-grandmother who says all she wants for the new year is her heat. Wayne Breamfield, the tenant president at the […]
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Our world in photos: December 27
NEW YORK – Digging out the driveway: Tommy Roetzer dug out his driveway on West Delavan Street in Buffalo, Monday. Photo: Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP.
