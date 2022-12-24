ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today

Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t

Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Brian Daboll's Message to Giants Ahead of Big Game Against Colts

There are many history lessons an NFL head coach can present to make a point, but don't expect Giants head coach Brian Daboll to deviate from his season-long message about controlling what they can control and keeping the focus on the next game. The topic came up after the 2022...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season

While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Tyreek Hill Names His Favorite Receiver To Watch

With his electric athleticism and elite top-end speed, Tyreek Hill is one of the most entertaining wide receivers in the league. During a recent live stream, Hill named Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as his favorite wideout to watch in the NFL. "I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee...
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR

The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury

Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
DALLAS, PA
Yardbarker

Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline

As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness

Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
ARIZONA STATE

