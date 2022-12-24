Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Is Not Happy With Joy Taylor Today
Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor is being criticized by NFL fans this Tuesday for her inconsistent takes on the Cowboys and Eagles. When the Eagles defeated the Cowboys with Cooper Rush at quarterback, Taylor was ready to call them the best team in the league. She didn't make any excuses for Dallas, which would've made sense considering Dak Prescott didn't play.
Another OC Candidate Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers could consider another former head coach as their next play-caller.
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Yardbarker
Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change
The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Yardbarker
Brian Daboll's Message to Giants Ahead of Big Game Against Colts
There are many history lessons an NFL head coach can present to make a point, but don't expect Giants head coach Brian Daboll to deviate from his season-long message about controlling what they can control and keeping the focus on the next game. The topic came up after the 2022...
CBS Sports
Colts owner Jim Irsay admits he reluctantly gave Frank Reich a contract extension before the 2021 season
While the quarterback situation was in a state of flux as the team had circled through various veteran options, the Indianapolis Colts did seem to have a steady masthead entering last season. After all, the club had locked up both head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to multi-year extensions just before the 2021 campaign. Just a little over a year later, however, Indy is back to square one at the head coaching spot after firing Reich following Week 9.
CBS Sports
Bills' backup QB Case Keenum offered Josh Allen this odd deal to get him to to slide more
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and his backup Case Keenum is willing to go to great lengths to protect him. Earlier this season, Keenum made a deal with Allen in hopes of getting the star quarterback to slide more often when running the ball.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
Knicks Have 'Internally' Discussed Trading For Philadelphia Christmas Guest
Tobias Harris and the Philadelphia 76ers made themselves at home att Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Could he do so on a full-time basis with the New York Knicks?
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Look: Tyreek Hill Names His Favorite Receiver To Watch
With his electric athleticism and elite top-end speed, Tyreek Hill is one of the most entertaining wide receivers in the league. During a recent live stream, Hill named Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as his favorite wideout to watch in the NFL. "I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee...
Saquon Barkley calls for Giants fans to be loud in Week 17
The New York Giants will close out their home schedule this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game itself will also carry crucial importance. If the Giants defeat the Indianapolis Colts, they will punch their first playoff ticket since 2016 and just their second since winning Super Bowl XLVI at the conclusion of the 2011 season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Fant (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Last week, Fant missed the first two sessions before capping it as limited and entering the weekend with a questionable designation. He ended up starting and leading Seattle tight ends in snap share (55 percent), and while he scored a TD among his two catches, he ranked behind Colby Parkinson in targets, 4-3. With Will Dissly (knee) going on IR on Tuesday, Fant is the likely candidate to handle most of the team's TE reps moving forward, assuming he's able to suit up on game days.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury
Maddox suffered a significant toe injury in Saturday's loss to the Cowboys and is now expected to remain out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Maddox is now in line to miss the rest of the regular season after sustaining what has since been revealed as a significant toe injury this past weekend in Dallas. While C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) is now eligible to come off injured reserve and possibly work in the slot in place of Maddox, the Eagles also have James Bradberry, Darius Slay and Josiah Scott to handle the team's cornerback duties for the time being.
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
Comments / 0