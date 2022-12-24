Effective: 2022-12-29 04:27:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-29 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London PATCHY BLACK ICE EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures have fallen down into the lower and middle 30s across most areas. With low level moisture in place patches of black ice can form on walkways, and for some roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please exercise caution.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO