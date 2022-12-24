Read full article on original website
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
15 excellent South Jersey takeout food places you have to try
When the gang is hungry but no one feels like cooking, it's time to order takeout food! But, from where?. 15 Excellent South Jersey Takeout Food Places You Must Try. Here are 15 South Jersey restaurants our listeners recommended for having exceptional takeout food. Where Are These Restaurants?. They are...
The largest home in NJ that its super-rich owners hope you never see
MOORESTOWN — Where is the largest residential house in New Jersey and who owns it?. No, it’s not Bruce Springsteen’s horse farm in Colts Neck or Bon Jovi’s mansion on the Navesink River, as one might imagine. The biggest home in New Jersey can be found...
New Year’s Eve @ The Grand Hotel Cape May – Surf & Turf Dinner with 5-hour Premium Open bar.
The Grand Hotel of Cape May is our #1 choice for your New Year’s Eve destination party, 5-hour Premium Open Bar, Hors d’ Oeuvres, a sensational Served Surf & Turf Dinner, Then It’s Non-Stop Dancing and Partying All Night Long with Our Party Horn Band & Disc Jockey.
What’s up with this secret pizza ring in Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
If you have friends that know about this secret pizza in Egg Harbor Township, they've been holding out on you. Last weekend, I found out about what sounded like an underground pizza ring from a friend who had ordered a pie and some cookies. I must not have been paying...
Waterfront single offers a boater’s paradise with spectacular sunset view
OCEAN CITY — Perched along the north shore of Carnival Bayou, a sheltered anchorage just off Great Egg Harbor Bay, the home at 28 W. 16th St. represents what makes the island so attractive to so many. Ocean City is one of the most popular shore resorts on the...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Restaurant Made Me Eat My Salad With a Spoon
I ate lunch yesterday at a local chain restaurant and they made me eat my salad with a spoon. The restaurant was the Chipotle restaurant on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township. I eat there usually once or twice a week. I can order a fairly healthy salad, and I'm in and out of there pretty quick.
The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to Guy Fieri
(WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television is telling the world his favorites. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. So, it’s pretty safe to say Fieri has seen (and tasted) a lot of different restaurants throughout the country. The best restaurant in Pennsylvania, according […]
Who Makes The Best Cheesesteak Sub In The Atlantic City, NJ Area 2022?
With all of the great college and professional football, along with watching wonderful holiday movies … during this precious Christmas and New Year’s 2022 season, we take this opportunity to revisit our listener and readers choice selections. Perhaps this gets you in the mood to have one of...
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
Here Are The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey
In 2022, we went in search of the best hot dogs in the Atlantic County, New Jersey area. We found 10. Many of them are available right now. Some you will have to wait until this spring and summer to once again enjoy. Our list was compiled by friends, family,...
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
15 Best Restaurants in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant is a borough in Ocean County, New Jersey, known to be one of the best destinations along the Jersey Shore. This borough’s history dates back to 1609 when an English Explorer named Henry Hudson first discovered the area and said, “This is a very good Land to fall with and a pleasant Land to see."
NJ Transit offering fare deals, schedule changes for New Year’s weekend
As we close out 2022, NJ Transit is offering extra service and special deals to families traveling with children to New York City, Philadelphia and Atlantic City. From now through 6 a.m. Jan. 3, two kids age 11 or younger can travel free with each fare-paying adult. On Friday, Dec....
Atlantic City Doesn’t Fix Giant Pothole: Place A Christmas Tree
Well, it’s Christmas Eve, Eve and the enormous pothole is still there. Last week we wrote about the very creative solution that residents of Richmond Avenue in Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City, New Jersey. They took matters into their own hands and decided if a barricaded, ugly pothole was going...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
