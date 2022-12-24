ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Two people killed after shooting in east Wichita

By Daniel Fair
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A shooting in east Wichita has killed two people.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms a shooting in the 900 block of S. Mission Rd. in Wichita. The call came in around 9:45 p.m. Friday.

According to a spokesperson with the Wichita Police Department, a man and a woman died. They were found inside an apartment where police say there had been a house party.

Police also say two men, ages 22 and 42, suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to survive. Investigators say they were found outside of the apartment and are not cooperating with police.

No arrests have been made in the case.

KSN will continue to follow updates on this developing story.

FOX4 News Kansas City

