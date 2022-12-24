Read full article on original website
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman
Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested With Handgun, Crack Cocaine
Atlantic City police arrested two teenagers with a handgun and crack cocaine, authorities said. On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:34 p.m., Sergeant Timothy Smith conducted a community contact at a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners concerning illegal narcotics activity.
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor
A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Video shows suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows the man opening fire outside of a home on the 2100 block of West York Street on the night of Dec. 19.
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
Missing Pennsylvania Man's Body Pulled From Marina: Reports
Authorities have called off the search for the Delaware County man who went missing on Christmas Eve and was found dead days later, various news reports say.Thomas Cortallessa's body was pulled from the Ridley Marina on Tuesday, Dec. 27 around 11 a.m., according to 6abc and CBS Philly.Upper Darby p…
Wife charged in Christmas Day shooting death of her husband
A 51-year-old Mays Landing woman has been arrested and charged with the Christmas Day killing of her husband, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth shot her husband David Wigglesworth in their home on Somers Point Road, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office said Monday. Officials said the Hamilton Township Police Department responded...
Crash Reported On I-295 South Jersey
A crash was reported on Interstate 295 in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 on I-295 northbound at Exit 28 in Bellmawr, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation.A right lane and shoulder were closed, 511nj.org reported.There were no…
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Two Dead In Christmas Crash On NJ Turnpike
A pair of young men were killed in a crash on the NJ Turnpike early Christmas morning, authorities said. Pedro Morales Roias, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton, were killed when the car they were passengers in tried changing into the lane of a tractor trailer that was trying to pass them on the northbound side in Westampton around 5:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.
Vineland man charged in fatal shooting of Sewell man
A Vineland man is jailed in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night. Desmond Scarborough-Brown, 28, is charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the killing of a Gloucester County man. Russell Workman, 35, of Sewell, was found dead...
Mercer County Prosecutor: Bordentown woman, elementary school teacher provided teen with alcohol, drugs
An elementary school teacher from Bordentown has been charged with allegedly providing a teen boy with “vodka, vape pens and THC drops” for approximately two and a half years, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Jennifer Debiec, 39, a fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in...
