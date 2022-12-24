ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
foxsports640.com

What is open and closed on Christmas

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?

The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach

Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
BOCA RATON, FL
TheDailyBeast

Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City

After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
LAKE WORTH, FL
thekatynews.com

Best Areas to Live in Broward County

Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy