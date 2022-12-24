Read full article on original website
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later.
foxsports640.com
What is open and closed on Christmas
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA) — Merry Christmas! Here’s what is open and closed on the big day. GOVERNMENT Federal offices: Closed State offices: Closed Palm Beach and Broward County offices:…
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
cbs12.com
Detectives arrest South Florida man for the murder of a man in May
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they have finally found the man who shot and killed a man in May. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on Tuesday morning, May 3, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound on NW 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale. Broward Fire Rescue brought the man to a nearby hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
HYPOTHERMIA ALERT: Weather Service Warns Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach
Temperatures To Plunge…Wind Chill Could Drop To 30 Degrees Monday… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service has issued an exceptionally rare warning that hypothermia is possible is Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and inland Palm Beach County as temperatures are […]
cw34.com
Boca Raton woman who aids Ukrainian refugees loses everything in house fire
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Boca Raton resident Marina Kapulovska, originally from Kyiv, Ukraine, has devoted her time this year to help Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war find a place to live in South Florida. Now, she is thanking the community for their generosity and support after losing everything...
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
Rogue Iguanas Are Terrorizing This Florida City
After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...
cw34.com
Great-grandmother run over, hawk rescue, and stolen EBT card: Top stories in video
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in video. Dramatic Video: Driver runs over great-grandmother and child, pulled from under car. An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were run over and pinned underneath a car.
Palm Beach County deputy surprises girl battling cancer with patrol car, badge
Five-year-old Cali Franklin, who is battling cancer, had her dream come true Friday thanks to a Palm Beach County Sheriff deputy and a local nonprofit: a miniature remote-controlled PBSO patrol car.
UPDATE: Dad Arrested For Abducting Son From Boca Raton Town Center Mall
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The father of the one-year-old boy abducted from Boca Raton’s Town Center Mall late Thursday night was arrested Friday afternoon by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Vinie Ristick was found in Greenacres with the child who is fine. […]
Whisper Walk Boca Raton Says Happy Holidays By Threatening Lien Over $5,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Nothing says Happy Holidays like a foreclosure lawsuit filed by your Homeowners Association. That’s the gift an attorney for Whisper Walk in West Boca Raton is bestowing upon a homeowner who is apparently behind on mandatory payments by roughly […]
Fatal shooting, police chase along I-95 ends in 45-year prison sentence for man, now 19
WEST PALM BEACH ― A judge has sentenced a 19-year-old man to 45 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the August 2021 shooting death of a man near Lake Worth Beach. At the time of his arrest, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators alleged...
thekatynews.com
Best Areas to Live in Broward County
Broward County is a big place. It includes everything from Fort Lauderdale and its beachfront to South Florida’s many golf courses and hotels. So if you’re looking for the best places to live in Broward County, where should you settle down? We’ve got some suggestions for you!
