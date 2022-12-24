After a brutal hurricane season, people across Florida have grown freshly accustomed to power outages. But at least four times in the last two months, Lake Worth Beach residents have been plunged into darkness thanks to a very different kind of culprit: iguanas.“Some answer has to be devised to thwart these scaly chompers!” Susannah Amygdalitsis, one of the approximately 1,400 residents affected by an iguana-tripped power outage earlier this month, told The Daily Beast.She noted it was the second time she dealt with a reptile-related blackout.“Hoping for really cold weather–and a team to scoop up all the fallen felons,” she...

LAKE WORTH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO