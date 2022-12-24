Read full article on original website
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 24- 28
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Cody Richards, Failure to appear, Arrested 12/22. Jordan Talton, No registration; illegal...
KVOE
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Shots fired in south Salina; local man arrested
A local man was arrested after he allegedly fired a handgun into the air in south Salina early Friday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to the 2400 block of S. Ninth Street at 1 a.m. Friday after a witness reported seeing a Hispanic man in a black pickup firing a handgun five times into the air. Officers searching the area found four shell casings.
Local man cited after single-vehicle wreck in north Salina Sunday
A local man was cited after a single-vehicle wreck in north Salina early Christmas morning. Jerome Forbes, 26, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of Riverside Drive in a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu when he lost control of the car, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The vehicle struck the curb and then knocked down an Evergy power pole.
Kan. felon accused of spitting on corrections officers
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an incident while in custody in Riley County. On Tuesday, the Riley County Police Department reported 36-year-old Daniel Weaver of Larned was arrested on requested charges of battery on law enforcement officers after he spit on three separate Corrections Officers while he was confined in the Riley County Jail.
Garbage truck spins, rolls on I-70 early Monday; Salina man injured
A Salina man was injured when a garbage truck he was driving spun out of control and rolled into the median on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina early Monday morning. Taylor Redmond, 27, of Salina, was eastbound on I-70 in a green Peterbilt Waste Connections garbage truck when he lost control of the vehicle at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday near milepost 263, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. The truck spun 180 degrees and entered the median before rolling onto the passenger side.
Small earthquake shakes part of eastern Saline County today
A minor earthquake struck east-southeast of Salina Wednesday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.0 magnitude quake struck at 3:24 p.m. Wesnesday. The quake was centered just east of S. Whitmore Road between E. Water Well Road and E. Schilling Road.
Jeep slides off I-70 Sunday night; Enterprise woman injured
An Enterprise woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 northeast of Salina Sunday evening. Carla Derrick, 33, of Enterprise, was westbound on I-70 in a 2003 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control on the ice, went off the roadway, and struck a tree, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning.
Don't forget: Most local govt. entities closed today for Christmas holiday
Local government entities are closed or have altered their hours because of the Christmas holiday today. Saline County offices and facilities will continue to be closed today and are scheduled to resume regular hours on Tuesday. City of Salina offices will be closed today and Tuesday. They will resume regular...
EARP still in effect for Wichita area, Salina
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Salina Police Department sent out a news release informing the public that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) has been enacted.
Accident in Reno County injures one Christmas night
RENO COUNTY, Kan. — A Hutchinson woman was injured in a traffic accident Christmas night in Reno County. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Sandra Radke reported that she struck a pole off the east side of Haven Road about a quarter mile south of Long View after leaving the road to the right.
UPDATE: KHP reopens southbound I-135 after cattle truck rollover
UPDATE 12:55 p.m. Tuesday: Southbound Interstate 135 south of Salina has been reopened, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C Facebook page. If you are planning to travel on southbound Interstate 135, be aware that traffic is being detoured in southern Saline County due to a cattle truck rollover.
Minivan hits ice, slides off I-135 Sunday night; McPherson teen hurt
ASSARIA - A McPherson teen was trapped in a minivan after it slid across an icy Interstate 135 Sunday night and crashed into a signpost south of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that Logan Vessar, 22, of Idaho, was northbound on I-135 near the Assaria exit at milepost 82 when he lost control of the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country minivan he was driving. The minivan went into the median, crossed the southbound lanes, and struck an interstate signpost.
classiccountry1070.com
Salina Woman Killed in Crash in Northwest Kansas
A Salina woman was killed in a crash in Northwest Kansas Saturday night. The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said 40-year-old Ali K. Swanson failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Ave. Her vehicle left the road, rolled, and landed upside down.
Salina man dies in rollover crash on Christmas Eve
GRAHAM COUNTY—A Salina man died in an accident just after 11p.m. Saturday in Graham County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Cadillac Deville driven by Ali K. Swanson, 40, Salina, was eastbound on N Road. The driver of failed to negotiate a curve at 255th Avenue. The Cadillac...
KWCH.com
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in separate single-vehicle crashes that happened on Christmas Eve on Kansas highways. The first crash happened Saturday afternoon (Dec. 24) in Franklin County, in northeast Kansas. The second happened a couple hours later in Finney County, in southwest Kansas, with the third happening Saturday night in Graham County, in northwest Kansas. All three crashes involved one vehicle and in each case, the drivers were the only occupants. Two of the crashes were rollovers. A woman from Great Bend, a man from Salina and a man from Iowa died from their injuries.
Kan. deputy hospitalized after SUV rolls on icy road
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas sheriff's deputy was injured in an accident just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Ford Explorer with emergency equipment activated and driven by Ellsworth County Deputy Adam M. Macy, 27, Salina, was responding to a collision on Kansas Highway 14 one quarter miles north of Ave H.
Windy Wednesday: Gusts to around 30 in Salina area
Strong south winds will are likely along and east of the KS Turnpike through late evening. Strongest winds will be across southeast KS where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. In the Salina area, maximum wind gusts are expected to be around 30 mph.
Clinic asking for attendance at Tuesday appointments
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic is requesting that those with scheduled appointments for Tuesday plan to attend unless they received a call with other instructions. The clinic has been dealing with computer problems since before the holiday. They are still working to restore full functionality. The clinic said...
West Salina wreck early this morning ends in arrest for local woman
A local woman was arrested after a single-vehicle wreck in western Salina early this morning. Robyn Griffith, 46, of Salina, was southbound on Cherokee Drive in a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse when the SUV went through the end of the roadway and struck a barricade, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning.
