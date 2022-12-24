CSP: Latest 2022 Christmas Holiday Traffic Statistics
(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.
Between Friday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m. state police say they have responded to:
- 1,932 calls for service
- 23 speeding violations
- 3 Drinking Under the Influence Arrests
- 119 accidents investigated : 9 with reported injuries, 1 with serious injuries
- 2 fatal accidents
