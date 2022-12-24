ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CSP: Latest 2022 Christmas Holiday Traffic Statistics

By Gina D'Amico
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iagHU_0jtXG3GK00

(WTNH)– Connecticut State Police released their latest 2022 Christmas holiday travel statistics Saturday morning.

Between Friday, Dec. 23 at 12 a.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24, at 8 a.m. state police say they have responded to:

  • 1,932 calls for service
  • 23 speeding violations
  • 3 Drinking Under the Influence Arrests
  • 119 accidents investigated : 9 with reported injuries, 1 with serious injuries
  • 2 fatal accidents

News 8 will continue to update this story as updated information comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

