Opinion: San Diego's new green recycling rules beginning but we can do more to limit wasting so much food

City of San Diego trash cans lined up for pickup. (Andrew Kleske / The San Diego-Union-Tribune)

Re “ Get ready to compost: San Diego’s new green recycling kicks into high gear with bin deliveries and outreach ” (Dec. 10): Astonishingly, roughly 40 percent of all food in the U.S. ends up in a landfill and California is attempting to combat this by incorporating the goals of Senate Bill 1383 in an effort to get residents to recycle and compost. This is good news.

However, I want to urge San Diegans that before the bins get filled, each of us can take small steps in trying to reduce overall food waste before it becomes composted. Being conscious of the items purchased is a crucial part of reducing food waste in our homes.

A few things that San Diegans can do to make a change is to only purchase what’s needed, freeze unused items to get creative with recipes at a later time, opt for “ugly” fruits and veggies, and make sure to store food correctly.

Even small changes in one’s life can help our community and entire planet in the future.

Monica Garcia

University Heights

