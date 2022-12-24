Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Star Kelsey Asbille Recalls Tense Kayce Fight As One Of Her Favorite Moments
Couples in "Yellowstone" are required to go through some major hurdles for love. Take Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). The pair begin "Yellowstone," keeping their distance from Kayce's father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner). But as they get sucked into the power struggles of the Yellowstone Ranch, they've been through a separation, lose a child, and both are nearly killed in an assassination attempt on the Dutton clan orchestrated by Garrett Randall (Will Patton).
Young Sheldon Fans Are Wondering What Happened To Tam
While he may be a genius in most walks of life, Sheldon Cooper has always needed to be more knowledgeable regarding social etiquette. On "Young Sheldon" and "The Big Bang Theory," he's shown time and time again that he struggles to be around people — mainly because he believes that they're all infested with germs and inferior to him. So, when Sheldon meets a friend he can tolerate, it's a big deal.
Debra Jo Rupp Got Emotional While Talking About Reuniting With Her Former Co-Stars For That '90s Show
In 2006, the cast of "That '70s Show" was done hanging out. But just when fans thought they'd seen the last of the Forman family's basement, it appears they're returning to Point Place, Wisconsin, just a few decades later. The show will live on through Netflix's upcoming sequel, "That '90s Show," which focuses on a new generation.
NCIS Creator Donald Bellisario's Kids Have Held Roles On Both Sides Of The Camera
Work can be a family affair, especially if you belong to Donald Bellisario's family. The screenwriter and television producer behind "NCIS," "Magnum P.I.," and "JAG" has led a long and successful career that wouldn't be complete without family ties in the mix. Donald Bellisario is the proud father of seven...
The Ending Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Explained
WARNING: The following contains spoilers for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." The title "Glass Onion" means a few different things. It's a reference to a Beatles song (similar to how its predecessor, "Knives Out," was named for a Radiohead song), and within the movie, it's the name of the Grecian island estate of billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), the literal glass onion-shaped building at the center of the estate, and the bar at which Miles and his friends were first introduced to each other. Yet this title also has another meaning that's central to understanding the mysteries at the center of the film: an onion has layers, but a "glass onion" is clear and empty, despite taking the shape of something layered and complex.
Maile Flanagan Made Grown Men Cry With Naruto's Catchphrase
The original "Naruto" series premiered in 2002, and to this day, the franchise is still going. With 20 years to celebrate, fans and the people who bring the series to life are roaring over the success associated with the orange-clad ninja the world has come to know and love. Maile Flanagan, the English voice that brings Naruto to life, has worked as the ninja since the English dubbed version started when Naruto was only 12 years old.
Lois Actress Alex Borstein Dreams Of A Family Guy Crossover With The Jetsons
There's nothing that gets cartoon fans quite as excited as hearing of a crossover between some of their favorite shows. And it's not only fans who become intrigued by the possibilities, but that level of hype can also exist for those involved in the cartoons, including Alex Borstein, the voice of Lois Griffin on "Family Guy."
A.J. Cook Says The Swearing On Criminal Minds: Evolution Was Jolting
From 2005-2020, "Criminal Minds" was a hit for CBS thanks to its compelling storylines, dynamic characters, and creepy "unsubs." One of the most intriguing aspects of the series was its willingness to push the boundaries of what was acceptable for network television. With all of the psychopaths and serial killers that were featured across 15 seasons, the program's late-primetime timeslot was more than fitting. Some of the most disturbing installments of the show consistently pushed the limits of its TV-14 rating. Who can forget Jamie Kennedy's cannibal serial murderer in Season 3 or John Billingsley's child killer in Season 4? The series was never shy about pushing the subject matter to its very limits.
Modern Family Star Sofia Vergara's Iconic Brunette Locks Are All Fake
When an actor takes on a role, whether it be for theater, TV, or film, they are required to completely morph from their true self into that character. This can include everything from mannerisms and posture to accents and emotions. Another transformation that is essential to achieving a sense of reality for viewers, of course, is appearance. Everything from wardrobe to makeup, or lack thereof, gives the actor's portrayal a sense of authenticity.
Elizabeth Lail Loved Filming The Cage Scenes In You
Based on the book series by Caroline Kepnes, "You" is a series that explores the thin line between love and obsession. While Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) is the show's main character, he's a far cry from the heroic protagonist you might expect. While Joe likes to think of himself as the romantic lead in his very own rom-com, he's more of a horror movie villain. After meeting a beautiful aspiring writer named Guinevere Beck, Joe's problematic behavior is highlighted right off the bat. Joe begins to methodically stalk and manipulate Beck, who's only interested in him as a result of his deluded scheming. The show has since moved on to other storylines, but it's Joe's infatuation with Beck that starts the dominoes falling.
Who Plays Donna Duvall On Blue Bloods?
The character of Donna Duvall first appears in the "Blue Bloods" Season 9 episode "Identity," after a package meant for Harry Reagan (Len Cariou) is stolen from his porch. The parcel contains a graduation gift for great-granddaughter Nicky (Sami Gayle), so Harry asks his neighbor Donna if he can see what her security camera captured.
Daniela Ruah Says Directing Episodes Of NCIS: LA Is A 'Hefty Responsibility'
Within the TV and film industry, it is not unusual for professionals to carry out more than one role or task, either in a given project or across multiple projects. Producing, directing, writing, and acting may be done by different people, but these roles can also be performed by one and the same person.
James Cameron Showed A Producer The Potential For Aliens With One Little Symbol
Whether or not it beats the original's box office records, "Avatar: The Way of Water" proves at least one thing about its visionary director: James Cameron knows how to make a sequel. It's a surprisingly daunting task that can throw off even the most seasoned directors. Considering the potential for studio interference, unattainable audience expectations, and general pressures to outperform the original, it's understandable why so many sequels end up being disappointments.
MrBeast Got Hans Zimmer To Score One Of His Videos
Jimmy Donaldson — also known as MrBeast, to his 203 million combined YouTube subscribers — is an online content creator whose work is arguably defined by one thing: money. His video titles almost always feature some baffling figure, either as a prize or a metric of excess. The title of his second-most-popular video reads "Last To Leave Circle Wins $500,000," while another boasts "I Bought The World's Largest Mystery Box ($500,000)."
What Has DJ Qualls Been Doing Since Leaving Supernatural?
When DJ Qualls first appeared in "Supernatural," he easily could have been a one-and-done character. "The New Guy" actor portrayed Garth, a fellow hunter who became one of the most underrated characters of the series. His debut brings light and heart to one of the more disturbing episodes of "Supernatural" history in Season 7. Most of the episode revolves around Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Garth trying to take down a crossroads demon while Sam (Jared Padalecki) is brainwashed and gaslit by a love potion — regrettably played for laughs in a tone-deaf scenario.
The Hollywood Legend Behind Li Jun Li's Role In Babylon - Exclusive
Many of the characters in "Babylon" — writer-director Damien Chazelle's massive chronicle of 1920s Hollywood in all its debauchery and madness — are loosely based on real historical figures from the industry at that time. Margot Robbie's aspiring actor, Nellie LaRoy, is inspired by silent era sex symbol Clara Bow, while Brad Pitt's star-in-decline, Jack Conrad, is modeled after leading men like John Gilbert and Douglas Fairbanks, who could not successfully make the transition to sound pictures.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Costume Designer Praises James Cameron's Immersive 3D Technique - Exclusive
Thanks to his never-ending drive to give audiences the ultimate theatrical viewing experience, writer-director James Cameron brought 3D presentation back in a big way with his 2009 worldwide blockbuster "Avatar," which helped cement its foundation as the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide. Unfortunately, the popularity of 3D eroded in the ensuing years and experienced a precipitous drop in 2017, according to Tech Crunch, essentially dooming the film format for the next five years.
The Harry Potter Films Skip Over Harry And Cho Chang's Disastrous Breakup
The Harry Potter films covered a lot of ground during their run — over 4,000 pages worth, to be exact. That's a lot of material from the "Harry Potter" books to fit into just eight films and 20 hours. Naturally, that also means that a lot of storylines fell by the wayside during the characters' journeys from script to screen. Throughout the "Harry Potter" movies, characters like Madam Hooch only appeared in one film, whereas mainstays of the novels like Professor Binns never appeared at all. At one point, Harry himself appeared to stop attending class altogether.
If Chainsaw Man's Chaotic Power Reminds You Of A South Park Character, That's By Design
"Chainsaw Man" has emerged from the crowded fall 2022 anime line-up as one of the biggest new series of the year (via Parrot Analytics). Based on the insanely popular manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series follows the aimless young Denji (Kikunosuke Toya/Ryan Colt Levy) as he becomes a Devil Hunter after being betrayed and murdered.
Nicolas Cage Says His Various Pets Have Inspired His Performances
As some actors continue along with their silver screen careers, they fall into a niche. They take roles that play to their strengths and don't often explore new acting avenues as they would've years before. Nicolas Cage is not one of those actors. For decades, Cage has seemingly made it his mission to try out as many different roles as possible in as many different productions as possible. As a result, at this stage in the game, there's scarcely an endeavor he hasn't tried out at least once, making his filmography as diverse as they come (but these movies stand out as his biggest).
