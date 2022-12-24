Read full article on original website
Popular Diner in Cincinnati is Temporarily ClosingBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
NFL Punishes Patriots QB Mac Jones For 'Dirty Play'OnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
This Coffee Shop Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17
Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers
The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
Broncos best Nathaniel Hackett replacement already gaining buzz
With the Denver Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Jim Harbaugh is an obvious replacement with dots already being connected. Amid the tremendously disappointing season for the Denver Broncos, the seemingly inevitable decision was made on Monday as the organization fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before he completed his first season at the position. And immediately, the talk began about what’s next.
