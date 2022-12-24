ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County

New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman

Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
TRENTON, NJ
centraljersey.com

Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor

Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Body found in trash bag at N.J. home

A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating

BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
WCAX

Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. Nishea Wilkerson, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested when she returned to Esox later in the day. Investigators say Wilkerson fired the gun around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Main Street bar, causing...
BURLINGTON, VT
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASE – JOSEPH JENKINS (56)

(Middletown, DE 19709) Joseph Jenkins (56) of Middletown was arrested on Thursday, December 22, 2022, following an investigation into a home improvement fraud. On October 17, 2022, an officer from the New Castle County Division of Police was dispatched to a residence in the Village of Bayberry North community in reference to a fraud report. A 41-year-old male victim reported that he paid Joseph Jenkins to complete renovations to his residence. The victim stated Joseph provided a quote of $18,625.00 with an initial deposit of $8,000.00. The victim paid the $8,000.00 however the work was never started at his residence. The victim continued to reach out to Jenkins several times however, he never showed up to begin the project.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

