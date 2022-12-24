ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Lottie Moss Reveals Body Image Struggles as a Young Model Growing Up in Her Sister’s Shadow

By Ananya Panchal
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaOfj_0jtXFL1w00

In an interview with ‘Glamour,’ the British model said she is ending this year in the best place mentally.

Lottie Moss attends the Dreaming Eli show during London Fashion Week.

Dave Benett/Getty Images)

British model Lottie Moss has experienced life under public scrutiny since she was young. As the half-sister of fashion icon Kate Moss, the 24-year-old felt like she always lived in Kate's shadow and was constantly being compared to her.

“Back then, I didn’t grasp how detrimental it can be for your mental health in the public eye at such a young age,” she said in an interview with Glamour . “It’s hard when you have someone ‘close’ to you doing the exact same job as you, who’s already very prominent in the industry, but not having any advice or guidance.”

The younger Moss officially entered the modeling industry at 16, when she appeared in Teen Vogue . Just one year later, she was featured as a “star in the making” in Vogue alongside Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid in 2015.

“A lot of managers in the modeling industry realize you’re young and impressionable, and when you’re 16 or 17, they can mold you into whatever they want you to be,” Moss said, explaining that this triggered her body image issues. “They do not have your best interests at heart. They just think: ‘What can we do to pump the most money out of you?’”

Moss added that she felt an immense pressure to be “sample size.” When she first moved to London at 18 years old, she was given a stylist to revamp her wardrobe and a team of people who would comment on everything she ate. As the industry pressure built, Moss admitted that she fell into a depression. Agents made it worse by accusing her of being ungrateful of her position and success.

In 2021, she decided to take a break and moved in with her best friend in Los Angeles. Moss tried out posing and posting on OnlyFans and immediately the money began to flow in.

“It was about finding something where I could finally be myself and not only feel comfortable—which I hadn’t at work for so long—but feel empowered, too,” she said. “The modeling industry is so glamorized and OnlyFans is so villainized, yet OnlyFans is the only place I’ve felt this empowered and safe.”

Despite being ripped apart by the press and dropped from brand deals for her work with OnlyFans, where she has built a community she “loves,” Moss said she is ending this year in the “best place mentally.”

“When I think back to that vulnerable 18-year-old girl, who was told to get down to lose weight and was ridiculed for eating sandwiches, I wish I could tell her it’s OK to be yourself,” she continued. “It makes me sad that she thought she had to be someone else. I’ve only just started being the real me, and I love her. It’s such a relief to finally be my true self. I just wish I’d realized it sooner.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!

Comments / 5

Related
In Style

Olivia Wilde Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Under Her Completely Sheer Dress

After a busy — and drama-filled year — for Olivia Wilde promoting her psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling (and sharing incriminating salad recipes online), the director and actress showed up stag to the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday in a lingerie-inspired look styled by Karla Welch. Wilde shut...
HollywoodLife

Emily Ratajkowski Dances In Tiny Crop Top For Sexy TikTok Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Emily Ratajkowski has some moves! The 31-year-old model and actress took to TikTok to perform the viral dance to the song, “Tubarão Te Amo”, in blue pants and a super cropped white t-shirt on Dec. 1. She seemed to not take herself too seriously as she did loose versions of the choreography while a brunette acquaintance lounged on a couch in the background paying no attention to Emily at all. Emily wore a straight face throughout the entire video but appeared to enjoy herself as she threw in some crumping at the end of the sexy clip.
POPSUGAR

Olivia Wilde Bares Her Tiny Tattoos in a Completely Sheer Gown at the PCAs

The early December chill had no effect on Olivia Wilde's outfit choice at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. On Tuesday, the "Don't Worry Darling" star, styled by Karla Welch, levitated down the red carpet in a flowing, sheer gown from Dior's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Wilde layered the transparent outfit over black underwear and added on a pair of strappy black heels and a Dior belt that doubled as a strapless purse.
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
New York Post

Lap-dancing NYPD cop Vera Mekuli poses as villainess in sexy shots

Those are some arresting photos! Bronx rookie cop Vera Mekuli, who made headlines last year when she gave a lap dance to a superior at a holiday party, is melting Instagram with sizzling snaps dressed like DC comics bad girl Harley Quinn. Wearing harlequin makeup, fishnet stockings and carrying an oversized mallet just like the anti-hero, 27-year-old Mekuli posed next to her black Subaru WRX STI. In one image, she stands in front of the car looking back at the camera and in another she is squatting down at the rear of the Subaru, which is outfitted with a spoiler. Mekuli posted three...
BRONX, NY
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
shefinds

We’re Still Thinking About This Sequined Party Dress Kate Middleton Wore—Here’s How You Can Wear It Too

This time last year – on November 18th, 2021 to be exact – Kate Middleton and husband Prince William attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. And our jaws dropped when we saw her re-wear the dazzling green Jenny Packham long-sleeved gown she first debuted in Pakistan back in 2019, as it was one of the most wow-factor dresses we had ever seen her wear, so we were delighted that it had made a reappearance!
Women's Health

Dakota Johnson wore a see-through corset, and she's looking so strong

Dakota Johnson, please step forward for being the most fashionable celebrity at a Hollywood event. The Persuasion actress has become famous for taking risks with her red carpet attire, and this one is no exception. Back in March, she stepped out to attend the premiere of her film Cha Cha Real Smooth at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin. Instead of wearing a glam dress like usual, she shocked folks with a bold patterned suit.
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
RadarOnline

Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship

Former child star Amanda Bynes was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a shocking new look, RadarOnline.com has learned. In between a break at her L.A. cosmetology school, Bynes, 36, grabbed coffee and flaunted a freshly cropped short 'do. The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore. In October 2022, Bynes announced on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Overplayed Their Hand' By Attempting To 'Disrupt' Prince William & Kate Middleton's American Visit With Netflix Trailer: Source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's highly-anticipated trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentary was released on Thursday, December 1, in what some sources are calling a "coordinated campaign" to attempt to take away attention from Prince William and Kate Middleton's ongoing visit to America. Article continues below advertisement. "Surprise, surprise, how...
HollywoodLife

Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday

Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Page Six

Bella Hadid dyes hair ‘Aspen blond’ for winter

Blond Bella is back. Bella Hadid, 26, showed off a brand new “Aspen blonde” hair color during a recent night out on the town in Colorado. The supermodel is ushering in the winter season with brand new honey-hued hair and light eyebrows and fans are celebrating the return of “Blonde Bella” on social media. The Palestinian and Dutch star hit up the frigid vacation spot with her boyfriend Marc Kalman to support sister Gigi Hadid, 27, who opened a pop-up shop for her cashmere brand, Guest in Residence. Bella rocked a long, denim skirt, chunky black boots, a sage green...
COLORADO STATE
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
249
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy