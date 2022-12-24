Read full article on original website
Janice Kennedy
4d ago
That’s just wrong We have 24 hours in a day and we going to cancel worship service to God We can’t even give him one hour of our time just because it’s Christmas Day He is supposed to be first in our lives
Reply
27
SassyPants
4d ago
LOL! Cancel Church to be with family. SMH. Here's a thought : How about the whole family go to church together and Celebrate Jesus, God's greatest gift to mankind!
Reply
21
jessica veltri
4d ago
my church in south Florida cancelled in person service Sunday but are having Christmas Eve service. I'm traveling so at least I can watch online and then our pastor is taping from home. Merry Christmas everyone!🙏💖🕊️🎄
Reply
4
