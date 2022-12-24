ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Husband Goes the Extra Mile to Recreate the 'Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte'

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsMHh_0jtXEj7t00

Now that’s the type of treatment we all want.

When it comes to relationships, you must put in the time, love, and effort. That’s exactly what happened in today’s post. This couple shines brightly. Whenever we see them up to some shenanigans, we can’t help but smile.

TikTok content creators May and Hunter @maya.and.hunter shared footage of Hunter recreating a Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte. Now that’s the type of treatment we all want.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From start to finish, this video is a winner. We love Maya’s honest reaction to the Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte. No offense to Starbucks. We love their beverages. But often homemade is usually better. Hunter was quick to take action and head to the stove. His recipe for his Copycat Starbucks Sugar Cookie looked delicious. Plus, the ingredients, which included love, made it way better than anything a barista could whip up.

We simply adored watching this video. But let’s see how the TikTok community felt about it. User @Le wrote, “I like his little smile at the beginning like ‘I knew you wouldn’t settle. My wife has standards!’” @historygirl0126 said, “Respectfully, I wish I had your husband. Haha.” @TigHowdy admitted, “Always making me feel like I’m not doing enough.” @Cece wrote, “His little celebration at the end.” @MJ said, “You guys are so cute, absolute gems, both of you.” @Ella Jacobs revealed, “All I want for Christmas is that sugar cookie syrup recipe.”

We don't know what would happen if this video didn’t put a little love into your day. If you liked the video and want more content, visit @maya.and.hunter’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee

This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
12tomatoes.com

Man Shares Money-Saving Hack For Ordering Breakfast At McDonald’s

McDonald’s breakfast is one of our favorite meals and if you are anything like us, there are certain items that you absolutely must have. Now, a TikTok user has gone viral because they are sharing a hack that will allow you to save big on these breakfast purchases. If you take the time to check out the video, you are going to be able to follow in their footsteps.
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Nick Davis

Kids make $5000 a month reselling snacks from Costco

Reselling items like snacks from Costco on Amazon for a profit can be a profitable business venture for those with the knowledge and resources to do it correctly. However, it is important to keep in mind that reselling is a competitive industry and requires careful research and planning to be successful. According to a recent article by the U.S. Sun, a young man named Will Rivera shared a video that his little brothers go to Costco and scan snack items like protein shakes to see if it would be profitable to sell on Amazon. It is working very well for them as they average a profit of $5000 a month from reselling Costco products.
Mashed

What Is Actually In 'The Superman' Burrito At Taco Bell?

Secret menu items have been popularized recently mostly on social media like TikTok and Reddit. The hashtag #secretmenu on TikTok has 1.1 billion views as of December 2022, with various "hacks" from Jersey Mike's, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and more. On Reddit, one user asked the public what their favorite secret menu items, and a few answers included different drinks from Sonic and Jamba Juice, animal-style burgers from In-N-Out, and a cheesy gordita crunch from Taco Bell with a Dorito taco shell in place of the regular shell.
TODAY.com

Dunkin’ is giving away free doughnuts for 12 straight days

Hearing the classic holiday carol “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” makes you wonder how the singer’s “true love” managed to secure a full band, dancers, no less than eight cows and all those birds, right on schedule. It really makes you look critically at your own gift-giving abilities. Luckily, in today’s world, while you could probably find “12 drummers drumming,” you could also just give the ones you love five rings of a non-gold variety — freshly baked and frosted.
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
500
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy