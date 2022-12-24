Husband Goes the Extra Mile to Recreate the 'Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte'

Now that’s the type of treatment we all want.

When it comes to relationships, you must put in the time, love, and effort. That’s exactly what happened in today’s post. This couple shines brightly. Whenever we see them up to some shenanigans, we can’t help but smile.

TikTok content creators May and Hunter @maya.and.hunter shared footage of Hunter recreating a Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte. Now that’s the type of treatment we all want.

View the original article to see embedded media.

From start to finish, this video is a winner. We love Maya’s honest reaction to the Starbucks Sugar Cookie Latte. No offense to Starbucks. We love their beverages. But often homemade is usually better. Hunter was quick to take action and head to the stove. His recipe for his Copycat Starbucks Sugar Cookie looked delicious. Plus, the ingredients, which included love, made it way better than anything a barista could whip up.

We simply adored watching this video. But let’s see how the TikTok community felt about it. User @Le wrote, “I like his little smile at the beginning like ‘I knew you wouldn’t settle. My wife has standards!’” @historygirl0126 said, “Respectfully, I wish I had your husband. Haha.” @TigHowdy admitted, “Always making me feel like I’m not doing enough.” @Cece wrote, “His little celebration at the end.” @MJ said, “You guys are so cute, absolute gems, both of you.” @Ella Jacobs revealed, “All I want for Christmas is that sugar cookie syrup recipe.”

We don't know what would happen if this video didn’t put a little love into your day. If you liked the video and want more content, visit @maya.and.hunter’s TikTok channel. You won’t be disappointed.

