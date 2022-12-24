Couple Hosts Epic Holiday Meal for College Students During Finals

They actually host a meal every month!

Isn't it wonderful when people go above and beyond to spread holiday cheer to others? One TikTok content creator @ rachsullivan__ shares the stunning holiday spread they recently served up in their home. This meal isn’t for the family. It’s for students taking their finals, and they offer it each month.

This special act of kindness has probably helped many achieve A’s.

This is really such a lovely idea. Wouldn’t it have been nice to have someone offer this meal to you before you took your finals? And this meal isn’t just a slice of pizza. This is a proper feast!

They served up ham, smoked tri-tip, and flank steak for the meats. There was also sweet and spicy bok choy. We seriously need to know more about that dish. Garlicky mushrooms were also available and looked unreal. Yum! It doesn’t end there. There was sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, mint chimichurri, jalapeño cranberry sauce, and orange cranberry sauce, too. Students could also choose either a kale or Caesar salad. And finally, they had special green beans with balsamic and toasted almond. Wow! This meal is putting our usual spread to shame.

TikTok couldn't get over what a wonderful gesture this was. Viewer @Hannah commented, “I was there! So amazing and so sweet of them! We need more generous and selfless people like this. Thanks you guys!” Viewer @HanktheMiniGoldendoodle asked, “Is there a way we can help donate to help you pay for these meals? What you are doing is amazing and would love to help!!” And @rachsullivan__ replied, “We have a Gofundme: MealsSheEats.” Great to know. Viewer @Justlookin said, “I love what you both do. Incredible people sharing the love with the kids missing their families.” It’s such a kind thing to do for these young students.

It always warms our hearts to know there are still great people in this world. They have certainly inspired us to be more generous with our time this year.