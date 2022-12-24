Read full article on original website
Family of postal worker ‘beyond grateful’ for support after head-on crash during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Dora Schweiger can get a little emotional at the slightest gesture of human kindness. So, one can imagine the reaction Schweiger had when she witnessed the outpouring of support – locally and beyond – she’s received during her recovery following a serious crash during a blizzard just days before Christmas.
Firefighters douse fire at Muskegon consignment store
After sustaining heavy smoke and fire damages, the Muskegon Fire Department says the store is a partial loss.
Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Kalamazoo. Repairs to the water infrastructure will result in temporary loss of pressure, so the city is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for part of Arthur Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a news release said.
GoFundMe fundraiser for postal worker seriously injured during snow storm
KENT COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Call it a Christmas miracle if you will. But just a couple of days before Christmas, postal worker Dora Schweiger was out on her route in Kent County on M-57 near Shaner Avenue in Courtland Township northeast of Grand Rapids when she was involved in a head-on crash with a semitruck.
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
Police: Murder victim found in Battle Creek house fire
Firefighters found a murdered man when they responded to a house fire Tuesday, Battle Creek police say.
What’s up with I-196 in Ottawa County?
Of the major highway construction projects in West Michigan held over into next year, there are just two that are on schedule, and I-196 in Ottawa County is one of them.
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Drunken man poops on PT Cruiser, tells hospital staff his blood will be ‘Pure. Natural. Ice.’
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently had an encounter that is hard to believe. And it involves a PT Cruiser, owls, poop and Natural Ice. Still here? Read on. According to an official DNR report, the bizarre incident occurred in early-December...
Multiple cars stuck in snow drifts in Allegan County, road crews say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Many county roads in the South Haven and Allegan County areas have become impassable due to blizzard conditions and drifting snow. Christmas Eve morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services crews spotted multiple cars stuck and snowed in. Allegan County road crews have a huge plow...
Man shot on Christmas by Battle Creek police had replica gun, real knives
BATTLE CREEK, MI – A man who was shot by police officers had two knives and a “well done” replica revolver. The 22-year-old Battle Creek man was shot twice in the torso by two Battle Creek police officers around 10:30 p.m., Dec. 25, at a home on North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township, Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley said during a news conference Dec. 28.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Woman arrested after leaving child at crash, leading police on snowy foot chase
A woman in Van Buren County is under arrest after leaving a child at the scene of a crash, leading police on a foot chase.
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
FOX 17 Weather Tracker: Whiteouts & weather in Allegan County
Blizzard conditions went well into Saturday morning in rural counties along the lakeshore. Blizzard conditions went well into Saturday morning in rural counties along the lakeshore.
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
