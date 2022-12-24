ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 9

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

Boil water advisory issued for part of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – A boil water advisory has been issued for part of Kalamazoo. Repairs to the water infrastructure will result in temporary loss of pressure, so the city is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for part of Arthur Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 28, a news release said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
LANSING, MI
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
15K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy