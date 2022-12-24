ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels Roster News: Halos Add Another Infielder on Minor League Deal

By Noah Camras
 5 days ago

He's appeared in 23 games in the MLB in his career.

The Angels are continuing to shore up their depth in the minor league . The most recent move was for infielder Kevin Padlo, who's spent time on four different teams over the last two seasons.

Padlo, a former fifth-round pick of the Rockies in 2014, has appeared in just 23 games for the Rays, Mariners, Giants and Pirates over the last two seasons. The 26-year-old is hitting .109 (five for 46) in his career, with three RBIs, three walks and 19 strikeouts.

He has experience at both first and third base in his career, so he could provide some depth in the minors if injuries plague the team next season.

Padlo will hope to contribute to the Angels more than he did with his previous four teams, but for now, he'll add even more depth to the club.

