Updated Chiefs 53-man roster by jersey number for Week 16

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their roster for Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Chiefs made a pair of roster moves on Friday, along with one practice squad elevation. They’ll have 54 players on the roster to choose from in Week 16. Keep in mind only 48 players will be made active for the game with a minimum of eight offensive linemen active. The team will need to make six players inactive on Sunday. We can assume that Khalen Saunders, who is listed as doubtful, will be made inactive.

Be sure that you know how to identify all of Kansas City’s players during the Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is a look at the Chiefs’ roster by jersey number:

List