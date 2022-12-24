Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Tips to prioritize your health this coming New Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— We are just days away from a New Year!. But don’t say goodbye to 2022 without making your health a priority. Mandy Gaither has more on what to put on your year-end health checklist.
Midas holds blood drive, celebrates first year on Gervais Street
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Some folks were able to walk away with a voucher for a free oil change after donating blood. This afternoon, Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other officials held a grand opening ceremony at the new Midas location on Gervais Street. Along with a ribbon cutting ceremony...
Here’s a look at your Local Living
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC Health. In honor of the 10th ranked Clemson Tigers and the 20th ranked Gamecocks, the Lexington County Animal Services will give fans a discount on adoption fees based on those rankings. From...
Mayor Rickenmann reacts to Columbia residents living with no heat, water
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A deadly shooting in Columbia ends up tipping city officials to another situation at the Colony Apartments along West Beltline Boulevard. According to Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, while police were on the scene of a deadly shooting they notified him that there were residents who have been living at the same complex without heat or water for at least three days. A system the Mayor says are connected to each other, but not operated by the city.
Ring in the new year with “Capital City Fireworks”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is ringing in the New Year with the “Capital City Fireworks” display on Saturday, December 31. The best viewing area will be on the north side of the State House along Gervais Street and Main Street. For more information on...
City officials intervene after Colony Apartment residents without heat, water for days
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — According to Mayor Daniel Rickenmann and other city officials, residents of The Colony Apartments on West Beltline Boulevard have been without water and heat for three days. Mayor Rickenmann says the Monroe Group that oversees The Colony Apartments was notified on December 9th about rising...
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
City of Columbia announces alternate leaf collection sites
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia residents will have a new leaf collection option this coming fall. The City of Columbia Solid Waste Division is adding an alternative option for residents to drop their bagged leaves. Designated containers will be dispersed throughout Columbia to continue keeping neighborhoods tidy and beautiful. Solid...
Coping with grief during the holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This time of year isn’t merry and bright for everyone. The holidays can be especially hard on those grieving the loss of a loved one. Mandy Gaither has more on how to cope with sorrow during the holidays.
Riverbanks Zoo: Koala gives birth, it’s a girl!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s a girl!. Officials with Riverbanks Zoo say their Koala Charlotte recently gave birth to a joey, which is what you call a baby koala. The little one had her first check-up this morning. Zoo officials say they will hold a poll to name the...
UPDATE: SCDMV Blythewood branch accepting transactions following network outage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) announced all branches are experiencing a network outage state-wide. SCDMV officials say all locations except the Blythewood branch are unable to process any transactions and are currently working on getting the issue resolved. Stay with ABC Columbia for more...
Saluda Firefighters: tree falls on home trapping two people
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Saluda firefighters say winter weather caused a tree to crash through a mobile home, trapping two people inside over the weekend. According to investigators they were able to safely rescue them from the home. No injuries were reported. Authorities say this was one of many weather...
Trailer fire injures one in Saluda County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— One person is recovering after a trailer caught fire in Saluda on Tuesday. Firefighters say the blaze at the single wide trailer was heavy when they arrived, but they were able to extinguish it in a few minutes. The victim was taken to the Augusta Burn...
City of Columbia seeking contractors for new housing program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is looking for contractors for their Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement (SHINE) program. The new housing rehabilitation program includes projects ranging from weatherization to home replacement for houses located in Columbia. New contractors and those with experience working on City...
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Collections New Year’s schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia Solid Waste Department announced their modified schedule for the New Year’s holiday. Employees will not be picking up collections on Monday, Jan. 2. Monday routes for this week will be moved to Tuesday. Download the free “Columbia, SC Solid Waste” app...
Tips on how to beat post-holiday bloating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Over the holiday season we tend to overindulge which can lead to feelings of fullness and bloating. If you’re not feeling like your usual self you’re not alone. Mandy Gaither has ways to help with the post-holiday bloat.
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
Four killed on roadways during holiday travel days says Highway Patrol
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports four people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Christmas Day travel period. Officials said the travel period started on Friday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Last year, the South Carolina...
