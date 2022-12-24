Kelsi Quicksall-Jones aims to make all of her students embrace the concept presented by Pablo Picasso: Every child is an artist. His quote hangs in her classroom, and at the start of every class, she greets her students by saying, "Hello, my most amazing artists." And at the end of each class, the students say their art "mantra," borrowed from fellow art educator Sarah Krajewski: "I am positive. I am creative. I am mindful. I am amazing. I am an artist.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO