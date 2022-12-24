Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Kelsi Quicksall-Jones, Beachside Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Kelsi Quicksall-Jones aims to make all of her students embrace the concept presented by Pablo Picasso: Every child is an artist. His quote hangs in her classroom, and at the start of every class, she greets her students by saying, "Hello, my most amazing artists." And at the end of each class, the students say their art "mantra," borrowed from fellow art educator Sarah Krajewski: "I am positive. I am creative. I am mindful. I am amazing. I am an artist.”
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Ashley Cowin, Ormond Beach Elementary's Teacher of the Year
Ashley Cowin discovered her love for teaching through dance. She grew up as a competitive dancer, and said that at a young age she became an assistant to help the younger ones in the studio. That eventually led to her teaching her own classes once she was old enough. "I...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Meet Dodi Gaines, Seabreeze High School's Teacher of the Year
After being nominated for Teacher of the Year at Seabreeze High School, Dodi Gaines said the honor of being remembered in the history of the school is one thing she was going to take from the experience. "The [Teacher of the Year] Wall of Fame at Seabreeze has some formidable...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Palm Coast High School Teacher of the Year: Carrie Schell
Flagler Palm Coast High School Teacher of the Year Carrie Schell knows that each student has a story. "Mrs. Schell consistently and tirelessly works to not only better her own craft but the craft of those around her." — BOBBY BOSSARDET, principal, Flagler Palm Coast High School. "While some students...
palmcoastobserver.com
Belle Terre Elementary School Teacher of the Year: Robyn McAnany
When kindergarten students first arrive in Belle Terre Elementary School teacher Robert McAnany's class, some are a bit nervous, she wrote in her Teacher of the Year application statement. "Mrs. McAnany has an amazing ability of ensuring that both the parent and the child have a successful transition into the...
mynews13.com
Slain Brevard civil rights leaders remembered
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Services marking 71 years since the deaths of slain civil rights leaders Harry and Harriette Moore were recently held in Titusville. Harry and Harriette Moore were civil rights leaders that lived in Brevard County years ago. The couple's goal was to get as many Black...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Standing O: Ormond Beach Fire Capt. David Randall has a calling to serve
For Ormond Beach Fire Capt. David Randall, it's the little things he's able to do for others as a firefighter that mean the most. It's helping someone rise up the floor when they're alone. It's building a playground for a local boy with cancer. It's turning on the sirens of his firetruck so that the person in need knows help is on the way.
fox35orlando.com
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
mynews13.com
Community activists try and end turf wars without law enforcement help
ORLANDO, Fla. — Community activists are working to stop youth violence in Orange County and parts of Orlando. It comes after Orlando Police said gangs were involved in the downtown shooting that injured nine people back in July. Activists said with schools out for winter break, it is peak...
villages-news.com
Gov. DeSantis awards $750,000 to Lady Lake for sidewalks
Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $750,000 to the Town of Lady Lake for sidewalks. The town was included in an announcement last week in which the governor awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.
WJCL
7-year-old triplets reunite with Florida garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — A mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel, who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
UPDATE: Missing child alert canceled after 14-year-old girl found safe in Seminole County
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe. FDLE said a missing child alert out of Seminole County has been canceled after 14-year-old Kyleigh Curtis was found safe. Original report:. An alert was sent out Wednesday morning for a teenager reported...
mynews13.com
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando VA Medical Center placed on lockdown with large law enforcement presence for barricaded suspect
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando VA Medical Center in Lake Nona was placed on lockdown on Monday evening after deputies said a man in a stolen semi-tractor (with no trailer) parked at the hospital gate and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The incident...
Longhorn Steakhouse to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
"While some take shortcuts and cut corners, at Longhorn, we do things the right way because that is what great steak deserves — and, more importantly — it’s what you deserve.”
WESH
Expecting a chilly overnight
Looking ahead to one more cold night with freezing temps. Marion county is under a hard freeze warning. Flagler, Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Sumter, and Orange counties are under a freeze warning. After the cold start tomorrow, we will see mostly sunny skies and highs warming back into the mid 50s. Tuesday will see plenty of sunshine with highs back in the low 60s. We return to the low 70s on Wednesday under sunny skies.
Orlando police investigate after teen shot overnight in Pine Hills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating after a teen was shot overnight in Pine Hills. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Sanoma Village near Pine Hills Road and North Lane. Police said they found a teenager in the area at around 1:30 a.m., who...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Titusville, FL
Titusville is the county seat of Brevard County, Florida. It's located west of Merritt Island and the Kennedy Space Center along the Indian River and is one of the focal points of Florida's Space Coast. Titusville is where you can see rockets launched, sea turtle nests, lovely beaches, and calm...
orlandoadvocate.com
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold nights on the street
Randy Rauch, of Spectrum News, penned a heart-wrenching story about a homeless couple who will likely be sleeping outdoors in the bitter cold this Christmas because the existing shelters in Orlando simply cannot accommodate everyone. James and Crystal Worthy have made a shelter for themselves on a city sidewalk, and will spend their brutally cold Christmas-time in their make-shift tent tarp-covered tent. Read Rauch’s story here.
Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date
During our cooler months (typically November through March), thousands of manatees migrate to Florida’s warmer waters. And this annual visitation presents date night opportunities for couples to see the mellow giants up close in the great outdoors! There are multiple... The post Holy (Sea) Cow! Where to See Manatees on Your Next Date appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Comments / 0