Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Kicker and defense streaming options for championship weekend. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Vikings-Packers Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Packers are favored by more than a field goal at home against the Vikings in Week 17. Minnesota won the first matchup in Week 1. The Vikings (12-3) head to Lambeau field to take on the Packers (7-8) in Week 17 in an NFC North matchup with playoff implications.
Cardinals vs. Falcons Week 17 Odds: Both Teams Try to Snap Long Losing Streak
The Falcons rewarded bettors early in the season with a 6-0 against the spread record but have covered just twice in their last nine games. Two teams already preparing for April’s NFL Draft draft will face off when the 5-10 Falcons host to the 4-11 Cardinals in Week 17.
Week 17 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
The Jaguars TE is the hottest player at the position. Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs
The Giants haven't yet secured a playoff spot and Saquon Barkley wants to make that happen against the Colts in Week 17. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Jaguars-Texans Week 17 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jaguars are favored by more than a field goal on the road against the Texans in Week 17. Houston won the first matchup earlier this season. The AFC South-leading Jaguars (7-8) head to the Lone Star State to face the last-place Texans (2-12-1) in Week 17. Houston won the first divisional matchup this season in Week 5, 13-6, and covered the spread.
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Ja'Marr Chase and Stefon Diggs go head-to-head during Monday Night Football and home-field advantage is up for grabs. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Raiders’ McDaniels Doesn’t Rule Out Benching Derek Carr
Las Vegas's all-time leading passer threw three interceptions Saturday. There was a time when the 2022 edition of the AFC West was expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in NFL history, with the Raiders as a key factor. Now, it's Dec. 27 and Las Vegas is 6-9,...
Week 17 Stat Projections: Wide Receiver Rankings
Amon-Ra St. Brown is atop the wide receiver rankings in Week 17 in a matchup against the Bears. Only three top-tier wideouts have a chance to start in Week 17 after sitting out last week. So for anyone needing a bump at wide receiver, their only real help is the return of the star players.
Andrew Whitworth on Cowboys OL, NFL return rumors, analyst vs player perspectives
The Cowboys are set to take on the Titans on Amazon Prime’s TNF broadcast. One of their analysts Andrew Whitworth joins Shan & Bobby to talk Cowboys O line depth, analyzing games as a player vs an analyst, NFL return rumors, and much more!
Nathaniel Hackett Fired, but Other Broncos Escape Accountability
The Broncos ousted the guy who tried to fix his highly paid quarterback, but not the man who brought him to Denver in the first place. They say you only really learn through trial and error, so Monday was an important step in the ownership tenure of the Penner group.
Panthers Interested in CB Josh Norman in Wake of Jaycee Horn Injury
Carolina is interested in a reunion with the 35-year-old corner after injuries at the position. View the original article to see embedded media. Panthers star defensive back Jaycee Horn broke his wrist in Saturday’s win over the Lions and will undergo surgery on Tuesday, according to Ari Meirov of PFF.
Fantasy Football Players Panic Over Derrick Henry Injury News
The Fantasy Football Championships are this week and some teams will likely be without their star performer. Fantasy football managers who have rode Derrick Henry to their league’s championship will likely need to look elsewhere for support in Week 17. That’s because the productive rusher is officially listed as doubtful for the team’s Thursday Night game against the Cowboys due to a hip injury. With the Titans only needing to defeat the Jaguars to secure a playoff berth and the AFC South title, Henry is unlikely to be in action. That means Hassan Haskins is projected to lead this backfield for Tennessee on Thursday night.
Raiders’ Derek Carr Leaves Team Following Demotion, per Reports
Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season. On the same day that Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Derek Carr would be benched for the team’s final two games, the veteran quarterback apparently won’t even suit up for the team the rest of this season.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career. View the original article to see embedded media. Just a day after firing coach Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos general manager George Paton spoke to media members and addressed their franchise quarterback’s ongoing situation. Russell Wilson is currently...
Erin Andrews Reacts to NFL QB Hitting Her With Errant Pass
The veteran Fox reporter played it cool when addressing the incident afterwards. Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews nearly took an errant pass from Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew to the face during Saturday’s Christmas Eve game against the Cowboys. However, she narrowly avoided the misfire by putting her arm up at the last moment, skillfully deflecting the football aside.
Jim Harbaugh Makes Sense for the Broncos and Russell Wilson
After dismissing Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should consider coaches who can stand up to Russell Wilson. Plus, buzz on other potential openings and why Mac Jones should be fined. Another NFL Monday, another in-season coach firing—our third of this year. So let’s start there …. • Maybe Nathaniel...
Patriots’ Mac Jones Responds to Alleged Dirty Hit on Eli Apple
The play is under review by the NFL for potential discipline. View the original article to see embedded media. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under review by the NFL for a low hit on Bengals defensive back Eli Apple in Saturday’s loss to Cincinnati. Jones was one of several...
NFL Rescinds Suspension for Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi
The Denver defensive end and the Los Angeles tackle swiped at each other’s helmets after the Rams’ Christmas Day win. The Broncos and Rams, both mired in two of the most disappointing seasons in recent NFL history, have received glimmers of good news. The league announced Tuesday evening...
Broncos’ Randy Gregory Punches Rams Player in Postgame Spat
The incident took place after Los Angeles routed Denver on Sunday. View the original article to see embedded media. Following the Rams’ 51–14 win over the Broncos on Sunday, two opposing players were involved in a scuffle while the teams were mingling. The fight started when Broncos linebacker...
