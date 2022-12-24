Read full article on original website
Related
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
New Pittsburgh Courier
One family’s photo album includes images of a vacation, a wedding anniversary and the lynching of a Black man in Texas
As a historian and director of the Lynching in Texas project, which has documented more than 600 racial terror lynchings, I receive regular emails from journalists, scholars and activists who want to discuss the history of racial violence. My conversations with reporters and historians did not prepare me for one...
KWTX
Central Texas family makes it home for Christmas after spending over a month in a Florida hospital
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter from West finally returned home just in time for Christmas after spending over a month in a hospital over 1,000 miles away. During that time, the community raised funds to cover expenses. Nikki Altieri and her daughter, Daytyn, traveled to Florida for...
fox44news.com
Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
East Texas News
Crockett Police foil heavy equipment heist
CROCKETT – According to an officer with the Crockett Police Department, a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator was detained for a traffic violation early Sunday morning on December 18 on US Highway 287 North. The driver was identified as Dustin Heath McNutt, age 29, of Crockett. Although McNutt gave officers conflicting information about the trailer and excavator, he consented to let the officers search the vehicle.
Comments / 0