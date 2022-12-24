ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Over pound of marijuana found during other arrest

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police say the discovery of over a pound of marijuana while making an arrest on other unrelated charges has led to additional charges being filed against a 28-year-old man. Terrell Issac Edwards remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday afternoon on state jail felony...
WACO, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Crockett Police foil heavy equipment heist

CROCKETT – According to an officer with the Crockett Police Department, a Dodge pickup towing a trailer loaded with a hydraulic excavator was detained for a traffic violation early Sunday morning on December 18 on US Highway 287 North. The driver was identified as Dustin Heath McNutt, age 29, of Crockett. Although McNutt gave officers conflicting information about the trailer and excavator, he consented to let the officers search the vehicle.
CROCKETT, TX

