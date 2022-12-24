ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Continued COLD Through Christmas, Then We Start A Warming Trend!

By Brian Thomas, Kaylee Barbee
 5 days ago

TODAY: It’s going to be mostly sunny today, but it’s going to be another cold day, with highs struggling to get to the freezing mark. Factor in the wind and wind chill values will be anywhere from 0° to 10° through the noon hour. In the afternoon, wind chills will still be running about 10° colder than the actual temperature, then the winds should relax somewhat in the evening. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures down in the upper teens.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Christmas Day will feature mostly sunny skies and we begin a warming trend, with slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the low-40s. It also won’t be quite as breezy.

MONDAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies for Monday with highs continuing to slowly warm up. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: We continue to see mostly sunny skies and our highs start to climb with temperatures topping out in the low-50s.

WEDNESDAY: By Wednesday, highs will be pretty close to seasonable as we get into the mid to upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.

THURSDAY: The warming trend continues as we should reach the low to mid-60s for much of the area. Look for mostly sunny skies once again.

FRIDAY: Friday, we start to see a more active pattern take shape with increasing clouds and a chance for showers late. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Next weekend, especially New Year’s Eve looks quite wet with a storm system sweeping through the region. Highs will be in the low-70s, around 10° above average as we get set to ring in 2023. On Sunday, looks like we’ll be dealing with some lingering showers and highs in the low-70s.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and Merry Christmas! Kaylee

