COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri's 2022 season is officially history. Let's take one last look at Friday's 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in Tampa. We'll review the season with a series of stories over the next week. First, though, the Gasparilla Bow. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO