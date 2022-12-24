ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Burton's 20 lead Richmond past Coppin State 83-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 20 points as Richmond beat Coppin State 83-65 on Wednesday night. Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (7-6). Jason Roche scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Neal Quinn shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.
RICHMOND, VA
WVNews

Duke contains Plumlee, beats UCF 30-13 in Military Bowl

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Riley Leonard ran for two touchdowns and threw for 173 yards, and Duke wrapped up an impressive first season under Mike Elko with a 30-13 victory over UCF in the Military Bowl on Wednesday. The Blue Devils (9-4) have won four consecutive bowl games, although...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WVNews

MBB: No. 23 Terps Smother Saint Peter’s In 75-45 Win

COLLEGE PARK — The No. 23 Terps were dominant defensively from the opening tip, holding Saint Peter’s to just 19 first half points, and cruised to a 75-45 win over the Peacocks on Thursday night in the XFINITY Center. The Terps had their best defensive effort in terms...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy