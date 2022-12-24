RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Tyler Burton scored 20 points as Richmond beat Coppin State 83-65 on Wednesday night. Burton also contributed eight rebounds for the Spiders (7-6). Jason Roche scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Neal Quinn shot 7 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO