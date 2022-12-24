Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Related
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
Is anybody going to sign Aroldis Chapman away from Yankees?
Aroldis Chapman was unbearable for fits and spurts throughout his Yankees tenure, but the left-handed “closer” was very clearly at his worst in 2022, in between bouts of rehab for an ill-advised tattoo. For the first time in New York, Chapman subtracted WAR from the team in 2022...
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Texas Rangers finally make inevitable signing with Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers had appeared to be planning to court Nathan Eovaldi in free agency since the final weeks of the 2022 season. Let’s go back to when Kevin Plawecki was released by the Red Sox. The decision to let him go was immediately denounced in the clubhouse, with Eovaldi and Rich Hill amongst the most vocal players against the move. When the Rangers showed immediate interest and scooped him up for the final weeks, it was clearly the beginning of their efforts to bring Eovaldi to Arlington.
MLB insider suggests optimism that Carlos Correa-Mets deal will still happen
The snag in the deal between Carlos Correa and the Mets may not mean the end with one MLB insider reporting optimism around pushing through an agreement. Carlos Correa’s ankle has been the focal point of the holidays in MLB. Concerns over the nearly decade-old injury scuppered the deal between Correa and the Giants. Similar worries threatened to break the agreement between Correa and the Mets as well.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Pitcher Signs With Rangers; Boston's Options Running Out
The Boston Red Sox entered Tuesday with three-fifths of the 2022 Opening Day rotation in the free agency pool. Just one day later, only one option remains. "Free-agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract, according to sources familiar with the deal," FanSided's Robert Murray tweeted Tuesday.
3 Phillies free agents who will be gone after 2023 and who could replace them
These three Philadelphia Phillies players are free agents after the 2023 season and shouldn’t return after the coming season. The Philadelphia Phillies have some notable free agents next offseason with the headliner being Aaron Nola. The longtime Phillies starting pitcher had his option picked up for the 2023 season, allowing the club another year to assess how much he’s worth and whether or not they should continue the relationship. Given how much pitchers of his ability are getting paid this winter, the sooner they extend him, the better.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
589K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0