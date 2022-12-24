UPDATE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in fatal Friday night shooting

Read full article on original website
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
abc27.com
Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Harrisburg Police say the woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries on December 22 at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.
York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
abc27.com
One injured after Lancaster stabbing
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
Speeding Driver Killed After Crashing, Ejected From Vehicle In Maryland: State Police
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early on Wednesday morning in Harford County, state police announced.Street resident Bryan Nunez, 25, was killed in Churchville at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 after crashing his Acura TL on Route 136 near Asbury Road, according to of…
Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire
Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
abc27.com
Homicide, DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Lancaster County turnpike crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.
State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery
JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County
Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced. Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have...
Man found dead on central Pa. road may have been hiding on passing tractor-trailer: police
Police say it is unclear how an Ephrata man got the fatal injuries he suffered before being found on a road on Christmas Day. 39-year-old Paul Donnelly was found near West Main Street and Martin Avenue in Ephrata just before 12:30 a.m. Christmas Day, according to Ephrata police. Donnelly was...
Traffic alert: Lancaster County crash on Route 222 causing delays
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A crash along Route 222 in Lancaster County has caused some delays for those on the roads. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred around mile marker 32.8 in the southbound lane around 5:37 p.m. One person has been transported from the scene....
theburgnews.com
Bicyclist fatally hit by vehicle at Harrisburg intersection, community members pay tribute
On Wednesday, community members paid tribute to a bicyclist who was killed in a fatal accident in Harrisburg. According to Harrisburg police, a 29-year-old female bicyclist was struck and killed by a truck on Tuesday at about 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Cameron and Paxton streets. Police responded to...
Police ID Body Of Charred DC Teen Found Shot, Burned To Death In Laurel Field
Police have identified the teenager whose charred remains were found inside a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County earlier this year. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced that 16-year-old Washington, DC resident Marquette Knight’s body was found in a burning vehicle in Maryland in September.
Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.
Dauphin County man wanted for Swatara Township robbery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police said on Dec. 26 at 5:28 p.m., a man robbed a Metro by T-Mobile (formerly MetroPCS) phone store on Paxton Street in Swatara Township, Dauphin County. Police said that the suspect, who was wearing a puffy black hooded coat, black pants, and...
Slain woman found in Harrisburg’s Sunken Gardens had suffered ‘traumatic injuries’
Update: Video shows man with a woman before body is found at Sunken Gardens: Harrisburg police. A woman found dead in Harrisburg’s Sunken Garden before the holidays was killed, police confirmed Wednesday. The woman died of traumatic injuries and her death was ruled a homicide, Lt. Kyle Gautsch said....
local21news.com
Suspected DUI driver kills two women in head-on crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have given more details regarding a double-fatal car accident, where a drunk driver had allegedly driven a tractor-trailer head-on into another car. According to Bowmansville Police, a suspected DUI driver had been driving on the wrong side of the road in a westbound...
Wbaltv.com
Woman feels 'violated' after assault in Gambrills store, shares story to alert others
GAMBRILLS, Md. — A victim of anassault in Anne Arundel County shared her story exclusively with 11 News on Wednesday. A man is accused of spraying lotion on several women before inappropriately touching some of them. One of the women who said she was touched said she wants to...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
York County house fire injures one, residents urged to check smoke detectors
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County home fire left one injured. The fire, which was dispatched at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, was reported at 806 10th Avenue in Springettsbury Township, according to Curvin Wolfgang, the battalion chief of York Area Fire and Rescue. When crews arrived...
