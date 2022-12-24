UPDATE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in fatal Friday night shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO