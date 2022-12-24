ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office IDs victim in fatal Friday night shooting

By Beth Hutson, The Fayetteville Observer
Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
abc27.com

Person of interest sought in Harrisburg Sunken Garden homicide case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to the female body found at the Sunken Gardens last week. Harrisburg Police say the woman was found with multiple traumatic injuries on December 22 at the gardens on North Front and Verbeke Streets. Officers were seen removing evidence from the area and deploying a drone over the garden.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

York County man charged with assault after allegedly biting 10-month-old, destroying property

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing several assault charges after allegedly biting a ten-month-old infant at least twice. According to an affidavit released by the Southern Regional Police Department, an Oct. 15 call to police alleged Joseph Wakeley, 31, from York County, destroyed several items inside the victim's home and left several bruises on a baby.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured after Lancaster stabbing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster are investigating a stabbing that took place during the morning hours of Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to police, at 6:08 a.m., officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a local hospital for a report of a stabbing victim who had arrived at the hospital..
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire

Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's offi…
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Homicide, DUI charges filed against driver in fatal Lancaster County turnpike crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Homicide and DUI charges have been filed against a driver in a fatal crash that killed two sisters on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Dec. 23 around 9:30 p.m., a tractor-trailer being driven by Jagminder Singh was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the turnpike when it struck a Ford F250 truck head-on. A third vehicle ran into the pickup truck following the initial crash.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

State Police search for suspects in Lebanon County Christmas Eve robbery

JONESTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for several people who robbed a Lebanon County business by using a car stolen from the parking lot to break in. Authorities said on Dec. 24, several suspects forced their way into Blatt & Tillett Truck & Trailer Repair in East Hanover Township and stole a large sum of money in cash, as well as tools and other items.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA

