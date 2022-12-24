Khamzat Chimaev is looking to get back into the cage as soon as possible, but is once again having a hard time finding an opponent who will sign on the dotted line. It’s a regular complaint for the Chechen powerhouse, who plowed through the competition at 170- and 185-pounds in his first few fights with UFC. After that fast start with multiple bouts over several months, the roster woke up to the danger he represented.

