Breaking: UFC Fighter Suspended On Monday Morning
Another fighter linked to James Krause and one of the biggest controversies in the UFC has reportedly been suspended according to ESPN's David Purdum and Marc Raimondi. Per the network, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended 25-year-old flyweight Jeff Molina who earlier this month withdrew from his Jan. 14 fight against Jimmy Flick in Las Vegas.
Super swole Donald Cerrone responds to steroid accusations, won’t needle up ‘behind the corner gas station’
Former UFC lightweight contender Donald Cerrone resurfaced post-retirement looking bigger and stronger than his competition days (see the photo here), leading some MMA fans to speculate that “Cowboy” was on the “Liver King” diet (without any of the liver). Cerrone is here to set the record...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Cain Velasquez Says He And Daniel Cormier Have Discussed Competing In A Match For AAA Lucha Libre
Cain Velasquez says he has talked with Daniel Cormier about the both of them working a match in AAA Lucha Libre. Cain Velasquez and Daniel Cormier, while known for their time in the UFC, have a great love and respect for professional wrestling. Both Velasquez and Cormier have participated in WWE events in the past with Velasquez actually getting an opportunity to become WWE Champion against Brock Lesnar in 2019.
WARNING issued to MMA bettors parlaying Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC Vegas 67
Longtime UFC welterweight veteran Geoff Neal (15-4) is somewhere in the +350 range after opening as the betting underdog against undefeated 170-pound phenom Shavkat Rakhmonov (16-0) ahead of their UFC Vegas 67 clash on Jan. 14 at APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. That’s bad news for all the thirsty bettors...
Ex WWE Star Refuses To Comment On If He Was Attracted To Stephanie McMahon
WWE superstars are known to travel 300+ days on the road for performing in front of the WWE Universe in different states and cities. This tends to them spending much time and somewhat developing attractions for each other. However, former WWE superstar Rene Dupree has refused to disclose if he was attracted to any females back in the day.
Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira on tap for UFC San Antonio in March
Michel Pereira is getting his biggest fight to date. The rising Welterweight contender (28-11, 2 no contests) revealed to PVT today (Mon., Dec. 26, 2022) that he’ll square off against Sean Brady (15-1) at UFC San Antonio on March 25, 2023. Official contracts have yet to be signed and there is no word as to whether or not the bout will headline the Texas event.
Sara McMann signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
Sara McMann is getting a change of scenery in 2023. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Bantamweight title challenger has ended her free agency, signing with Bellator MMA, according to Ariel Helwani. McMann released a statement on Instagram shortly after the news was revealed (embedded above). “Sara McMann,...
Derek Brunson returns vs. Dricus Du Plessis booked for UFC 285
Derek Brunson is ready to rebound. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Weds., Dec. 28, 2022) that a Middleweight contender title eliminator bout between the No. 5-ranked Brunson and No. 10-seeded Dricus Du Plessis is on tap for UFC 285, which will take place inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 2023.
Midnight Mania! ‘99.9 percent probability’ that Jose Aldo makes boxing debut in March 2023
Jose Aldo, one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA), is ready for a new chapter. Undefeated from 2006-2014, Aldo captured the World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC) and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight title before losing to Conor McGregor. The Brazilian recaptured Featherweight gold before coughing up the crown to Max Holloway. After failing to regain momentum, Aldo surprised the fight world by dropping down to Bantamweight. Despite being rather late in his career, “Scarface” managed to fight for the title once at 135 pounds.
Midnight Mania! Gervonta Davis denies abuse allegations in since-deleted post: ‘I’m not a monster’
On Tuesday, undefeated professional boxer and WBA Lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was charged with battery causing bodily harm and arrested in Parkland, Florida. He allegedly struck a woman on the right side of her head, causing some damage to her right lip. ESPN obtained audio of the 911 call, in...
Kevin Lee volunteers to face Khamzat Chimaev: ‘He won’t outwrestle me and I’ve never lost a first round’
Kevin Lee is open to an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return. Things didn’t pan out for the “Mo-Town Phenom” during his seven-year stretch with the promotion. After an Aug. 2021 unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez, Lee parted ways with UFC and has since rebounded with a 165-pound win over Diego Sanchez in Eagle Fighting Championship (watch highlights).
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s passing: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community suffered a tremendous loss this past week (Dec. 22, 2022). News broke on Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2022) that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer, Stephan Bonnar, had passed away at age 45. Details on the death remain unclear, but heart complications have since been cited by UFC.
‘Annoyed’ Henry Cejudo reveals latest roadblock in UFC title booking against ‘chump’ Aljamain Sterling
Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend his bantamweight title against former champion Henry Cejudo at some point in March, but as of this writing, “Funk Master” has yet to sign the contract, leading other top contenders like Sean O’Malley to grow impatient. That’s according to “Triple C.”...
Video: Instagram stunt gone-wrong sidelines Paige VanZant from AEW and KnuckleMania with broken foot
Paige VanZant hasn’t competed in combat sports since a July 2021 decision loss to Rachael Ostovich at BareKnuckle FC 19. After a mysterious last-minute fight cancelation for BKFC London, the promotion had hopes that “12 Guage” would return for its big annual “KnuckleMania” event in Feb. 2023, but alas ... Paige just revealed on her social media accounts that she broke her foot and won’t be doing anything without crutches for awhile.
Midnight Mania! Paulo Costa calls ‘bullsh-ts’ on Khamzat’s opponent woes
Khamzat Chimaev is the latest in the long line of fighters who no one actually wants to fight ... maybe. Per “Borz,” he’s desperate to fight in March, but no UFC fighters are willing to step up to bat at either 170- or 185-pounds. At least one...
Daniel Cormier reveals list of fighters who may have ducked Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev is looking to get back into the cage as soon as possible, but is once again having a hard time finding an opponent who will sign on the dotted line. It’s a regular complaint for the Chechen powerhouse, who plowed through the competition at 170- and 185-pounds in his first few fights with UFC. After that fast start with multiple bouts over several months, the roster woke up to the danger he represented.
Grant Dawson wants Paddy Pimblett fight in London to prove Scousers can get knocked out
A fight against Paddy Pimblett isn’t exactly a guaranteed “Red Panty Night” as was the case when everyone was calling for a scrap against Conor McGregor once upon a time, but there are several fighters who are chomping at the bit to battle “The Baddy.”. Among...
Charles Oliveira opens up on Makhachev loss: ‘Islam was better than me’
Charles Oliveira had a tough 2022. First, he had his Lightweight title stripped for missing weight at UFC 274 by a half-pound. There was even some evidence that backstage scales had been tampered with, which triggered the entire debacle. He went on to beat Justin Gaethje the next day via first round submission (watch highlights), but he didn’t get to go home to Brazil the official champion.
UFC unveils contenders for ‘Knockout of the Year’ | Video
2022 was filled with one memorable stoppage after another inside the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon, so narrowing it down to select few to win “Knockout of the Year” honors was likely a tough task. Nevertheless, the staff over at UFC headquarters picked out the best of the best for your viewing (and voting) pleasure, which you can do on the promotion’s YouTube social media channels, as well as over on the “Community” tab of UFC’s YouTube channel.
