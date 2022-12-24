Towering change is in store at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street. Gary Barnett’s Extell is paying $94.4 million to buy the leasehold of the former Wellington Hotel from Richard Born’s BD Hotels, according to city Finance Department records. The ambitious developer’s plans for the historic property one block south of Carnegie Hall were unknown. Barnett couldn’t immediately be reached. But sources said that Extell’s move, when completed, will be just one of a complicated set of transactions with “many moving parts” that might include air rights for a much larger building than the 27-story Wellington, which has a mere 207,000 square...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO