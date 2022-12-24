Read full article on original website
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Deadline nears for no monthly rent for qualifying Bronx residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
bkreader.com
E-Bikes Are Not Allowed in Prospect Park, But These Brooklyn Electeds Think They Should Be
Brooklyn council members Shahana Hanif, Rita Joseph and Crystal Hudson are urging New York City Parks to allow electric bikes in Prospect Park. The council members penned a letter to NYC Parks Commissioner on Dec. 20, urging the parks department to work with Prospect Park Alliance to establish a policy that permits e-bike users. Their districts all include portions of Prospect Park.
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
therealdeal.com
Tight Christmas: Park Slope townhouses lead Brooklyn’s contract chill
‘Twas the week before Christmas and all through the market, only a few Brooklyn buyers were stirring for luxury homes to target. Just nine homes asking $2 million or more went into contract last week, according to Compass, down from 12 homes that went into contract the previous week and 19 homes the week before that.
therealdeal.com
Chetrits sell Brooklyn buildings for $34M, leading midsize i-sales
New York City dealmakers kept busy ahead of the holidays. Six transactions involving mid-market commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Three deals were in Manhattan, two were in Brooklyn and one was in Queens. Below is more information on each sale, ranked by dollar figure amount.
Where can NYC tenants in private homes report heating issues?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City tenants renting private homes or apartments can report heat and hot water issues directly to the city, according to the Housing Preservation and Development. The tenants are encouraged to call 311 to file heat or hot water complaints against landlords, the agency said. After a complaint is filed, […]
Brooklyn restaurant is best in New York, featured on Guy Fieri’s show: Mashed
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
brownstoner.com
Brooklyn Gained One Individual Landmark and One Historic District in 2022
With 2022 almost at an end, we take our annual look back at the Brooklyn buildings and neighborhoods considered significant enough to merit designation by the Landmarks Preservation Commission during the year. Brooklyn gained one individual landmark and one historic district this year. The hearing for one potential historic district,...
Man injured after steel gate falls on him in Brooklyn
A steel gate fell on a man in Midwood, Brooklyn Wednesday night and injured him.
Luxury building tenants have CrossFit gym, skyline views — but no heat, gas
Residents of a tony Brooklyn apartment complex may have enviable amenities but are reliant on hot plates to make food, they claim. This posh development may boast a fitness center and skyline views, but renters complain they’re without certain necessities, even as winter plows on. Some 87 inhabitants of Greenpoint’s 210-unit 1133 Manhattan Ave. have begun withholding rent in response to what they claim has been years of gas leaks, resulting in many denizens lacking heating or cooking gas, Gothamist reported. The situation contrasts sharply with the building’s enviable communal offerings, including a “beautiful courtyard, sweeping views of the city, dedicated work...
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
NY1
Could a development deal still be reached in Harlem?
The site of an old gas station in Harlem might turn into a parking spot for trucks. Developer Bruce Teitelbaum has been saying he will open a truck depot after a deal to build the city’s first green energy district and close to 1,000 apartments collapsed before coming to a vote in the City Council last spring.
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
Extell nabs former Wellington Hotel with potential plans to build up
Towering change is in store at the northeast corner of Seventh Avenue and West 55th Street. Gary Barnett’s Extell is paying $94.4 million to buy the leasehold of the former Wellington Hotel from Richard Born’s BD Hotels, according to city Finance Department records. The ambitious developer’s plans for the historic property one block south of Carnegie Hall were unknown. Barnett couldn’t immediately be reached. But sources said that Extell’s move, when completed, will be just one of a complicated set of transactions with “many moving parts” that might include air rights for a much larger building than the 27-story Wellington, which has a mere 207,000 square...
fox5ny.com
Harlem lot turned into truck depot
A developer wanted to build a residential towers on a 70,000-square-foot lot. But after the City Council refused to rezone the block, the developer decided to offer park of the space as parking for trucks.
thepositivecommunity.com
Bed-Stuy Winter Wonderland
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Bed-Stuy Gateway Business Improvement District (BID) hosted its annual ribbon-cutting ceremony launching their Winter Wonderland Holiday Marketplace. On hand for the festivities were US Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, NY State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman; NYC Councilman Chi Osse, BID Chair Joyce Turner, BID Vice Chairperson Marcia Melendez, and Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Peers. Bed-Stuy Gateway BID Executive Director Dale Charles shared her excitement about a new evergreen tradition for the community saying, “This couldn’t be possible without the guidance and generous support of Wells Fargo.”
City issues warning to owners of Staten Island lot being used to illegally store 3 large tractor trailers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Buildings (DOB) has issued a warning notice to the property owners of an Ocean Breeze lot after an active investigation determined it is being used in violation of city regulations. Residents have aired concerns that multiple lots in the area, which...
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Staten Island woman who lost brother in tragic 2009 accident, appointed by mayor to lead NYC’s sports initiatives
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island woman who became a community fixture after her star athlete brother died in a tragic auto accident will lead the city’s sports and wellness initiatives going forward, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Jasmine Ray will head the newly-created Mayor’s Office of...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Asylum seekers celebrate Christmas at Upper West Side synagogue
The synagogue says they wanted to bring a little joy to people who have had a difficult year.
