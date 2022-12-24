Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Seth Rollins explains why him and Becky Lynch missed WWE live event
As previously noted, WWE was dealing with travel issues heading into the post-Christmas 2022 holiday tour. Several WWE stars ended up missing Monday night’s event in Columbus, Ohio including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bobby Lashley, and Alexa Bliss. Via Twitter, Rollins explained to a fan that the tour bus...
PWMania
Photos: Mandy Rose Poses For Christmas 2022 and Shares a Message With Fans
Mandy Rose didn’t let the fact that she was released from WWE in December 2022 ruin her holiday season. Rose posted photos from a Christmas-themed photo shoot to her social media accounts, along with the message below. “Merry Christmas to all! Really appreciate the abundance of love & support...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Drops Bizarre Tweet Ahead Of Huge Match On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn undoubtedly has the Midas touch when it comes to any gimmick given to him in WWE. Zayn has managed to elevate himself with every gimmick given to him, especially his current one. Zayn is set to have a huge match soon, so it seems he decided to drop a bizarre tweet just before that, so fans could get excited about the match.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Reveals His Real Birth Name That He Recently Discovered
Ric Flair didn’t get the best look during the airing of the “Plane Ride From Hell” episode by VICE TV and Dark Side of the Ring. The new Ric Flair documentary on Peacock dropped today, and it shows him in a brand-new light. Among other things, The Nature Boy revealed that he recently discovered his real birth name.
Larsa Pippen Addresses Romance Rumors With Michael Jordan's Son Marcus
Larsa Pippen has spoken about her relationship with Michael Jordan's son Marcus on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen."
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Holds Daughters in ‘Milestone’ Moment of Support for Wife Lauren Hashian
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the ultimate girl dad to three daughters, and he’s showing them firsthand how a man should show up, support women, and love other people. In the latest example of this, he literally lifts his daughters up in a “milestone” moment watching his wife Lauren Hashian sing the national anthem before the LA Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks football game yesterday. The video — and caption from the loving dad — will move you to tears.
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Reportedly Planning Big Change For Roman Reigns As Champion
Roman Reigns has been on a warpath since his return to WWE back in 2020. The Tribal Chief is still the Undisputed Universal Champion even now, and fans have been wondering whether he will end up dropping the titles or not. Judging by WWE’s recent plans, it seems the company will be splitting up Roman Reigns’ titles by WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Star Possibly Injured At Live Event, Helped From Ring
It can happen at any time. Wrestlers can get injured in any match on any night and there is no way to guarantee someone’s safety. That is the kind of thing that you never want to see unfortunately there are some matches that make getting injured even more possible than others. Unfortunately that seems to be the case again, as a wrestler had to be helped to the back after some issues.
wrestlingrumors.net
VIDEO: WWE Pays Tribute To 47 Year Old Star On 20th Anniversary Of His Debut
He’s earned it. There is a constant stream of new stars coming into WWE but there is no way of knowing who might be the next breakout star. Back in 2002, WWE had perhaps the most successful rookie class in its history, as several future World Champions joined the promotion in the same year. There was one who did not get the same recognition, though now things might be changing.
soultracks.com
Sammie Lee Hutchins of legendary R&B vocal group The Masqueraders dies
(December 21, 2022) They never achieved the notoriety that many of the other soul groups of the 60s and 70s did, but The Masqueraders have certainly showed longevity, performing for 60 years in various forms. And that longevity brought with it a legendary status with soul music fans around the world. Today we’re sad to inform SoulTrackers of the death of singer Sammie “Sam" Lee Hutchins, who was a five decade member of the group. The Masqueraders posted on their Facebook page today:
wrestlingrumors.net
Here’s Looking At You: Wrestling Fans React To Roman Reigns Breaking The Fourth Wall
He has our attention. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for the last two plus years with one of the longest World Title reigns the company has ever seen. As he smashes back one challenger after another, the question has become just who can actually stop him. This time around, it seems that Reigns might have an idea in place for a special move before someone can come against him.
nodq.com
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Names Former World Champion As One Of The Worst-Booked Talent In WWE History
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about The Big Show’s booking in WWE as he believes The Big Show was one of the worst-booked talents in WWE history. “You just cannot overexpose...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
webisjericho.com
Reported WrestleMania 39 Spoilers Have Roman Reigns Dropping WWE Championship Before The Event
WrestleMania 39 is fast approaching, and the speculation is that The Rock will be a vital part of the show. However, the belief is he has yet to actually agree to participate, which is holding up WWE’s plans. Now though WrestlingNews.co has reported WWE has the two main events penciled in, with Cody Rhodes set to feature in one of the main events regardless. That is because if The Rock wrestlers Roman Reigns, then Rhodes will challenge Seth Rollins. While if The Rock doesn’t compete, then Rhodes will challenge Reigns, and Drew McIntryre will instead face Rollins.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Nixed Updated Version Of The Road Warriors At WrestleMania 34
WWE has a lot of things that they can pull from to re-create history. The company is also notorious for plans changing, especially back in the day when Vince McMahon ran the show. Jimmy Fallon was mentioned as a potential WrestleMania host in 2018, but plans changed. Several ideas were...
ringsidenews.com
Jake Roberts Says Old-School Pro Wrestling Promoter Was An ‘Ugly Racist’
Jake Roberts has been on and off AEW programming on numerous occasions since signing with the company in 2020, largely due to health concerns. The Snake has now a lot to say about the infamous wrestling promoter Bill Watts, and it’s not all favorable. On his Snake Pit with...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Discusses Great Muta's Final Run
An IMPACT Wrestling star weighed in on the importance of the final run of Keiji Muto, AKA The Great Muta. Muto is close to wrapping up his legendary wrestling career. January 22, 2023, will be the final time Muto will wrestle as The Great Muta character at the "Great Muta Final Bye Bye" show, where he will team with AEW stars Sting and Darby Allin. Muto will have the last match of his career at a Pro Wrestling NOAH event inside the Tokyo Dome on February 21.
