ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 2

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
MAINE STATE
ems1.com

U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine state parks assessing damage from storm

The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Referendum signatures submitted

AUGUSTA- The No Blank Checks campaign submitted over 93,000 signatures to the Maine Secretary of State today. The signatures are in support of a referendum next November which would give Maine voters the chance to approve or reject new government debt of over one billion dollars. Supporters of the measure...
MAINE STATE
whatsupnewp.com

‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Darling’s Auto Group gives $10,000 for cancer care

BANGOR — A Maine business has donated $10,000 to local cancer care centers. Darling’s Auto Group has pooled money from all of its dealerships to support community charities during the holidays. The organization collected the funds back in October during its annual recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman

The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we move towards a new year, there is one question that remains on many people’s minds: what will the housing market be like next year?. Over the past few years, the market has been generally trending upward. And despite significant interest rate changes in...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
KITTERY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy