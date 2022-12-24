Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
Maine to Receive More Than $308 Million from 2023 Government Spending Plan
Maine will receive more than $308 million in funding from the recently passed 2023 government funding package. Senator Susan Collins is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Collins was able to provide funding for 180 projects around Maine. This is the first part of the list of secured funding and what it will be used for.
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
ems1.com
U.S. spending bill includes $6.5M for Maine health care providers
LEWISTON, Maine — Maine's congressional delegation earmarked over $6.5 million for tri-county health care providers to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment and expand services in the massive omnibus spending bill approved by Congress last week. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden secured millions...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list
PORTLAND, Maine — The fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years....
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have the Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
mainepublic.org
Maine state parks assessing damage from storm
The winter storm that pummeled Maine over the weekend left damage at some of Maine's state parks. Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands, said he visited Popham Beach State Park on Wednesday, and had thought the damage would be worse. "I was expecting it to...
Maine sees growth in secondhand winter apparel and gear industry
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Are you tired of paying full price for name-brand items? Do you have a closet full of winter clothing you never wear?. The Environmental Protection Agency said that 85 percent of clothes sold in the U.S. will likely end up in a landfill or burned, with the average American throwing away about 81 pounds of clothing a year.
foxbangor.com
Referendum signatures submitted
AUGUSTA- The No Blank Checks campaign submitted over 93,000 signatures to the Maine Secretary of State today. The signatures are in support of a referendum next November which would give Maine voters the chance to approve or reject new government debt of over one billion dollars. Supporters of the measure...
whatsupnewp.com
‘It’s just horrendous’: Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it...
foxbangor.com
Darling’s Auto Group gives $10,000 for cancer care
BANGOR — A Maine business has donated $10,000 to local cancer care centers. Darling’s Auto Group has pooled money from all of its dealerships to support community charities during the holidays. The organization collected the funds back in October during its annual recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month,...
themainewire.com
Mills’ Medicaid Raid Puts Vulnerable Mainers at Risk: Lockman
The clown show on the Kennebec returned to the State House for an encore appearance last week, and this time all the clowns were singing from the same page of the uni-party hymnal. After five hours of public testimony before an ad hoc version of the Appropriations and Financial Affairs...
wabi.tv
What to expect for the Maine Housing market for 2023
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we move towards a new year, there is one question that remains on many people’s minds: what will the housing market be like next year?. Over the past few years, the market has been generally trending upward. And despite significant interest rate changes in...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
