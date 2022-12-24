ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 1

Related
yourbigsky.com

What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley

One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.

MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
thecottagejournal.com

Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana

Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
BIGFORK, MT
NBCMontana

Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort

MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

A Christmas Family Robinson

One November afternoon in 1960, when Ray Robinson was in first grade, his father surprised him at his school bus stop outside of Bigfork. He was there to enlist him into the family business. “He loaded me up into the truck with him and said, ‘you’re going into the woods...
BIGFORK, MT
Whitefish Pilot

High school expansion options revealed at community meeting

Whitefish High School expansion plans recently presented at a community meeting hosted by the school district show the addition of around 35,000 square feet that would add on 24 new classrooms, labs and shops as well as double the Whitefish Independent High School space. Whitefish School District hosted the meeting...
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage

Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Yahoo Sports

GHS graduate finds success with Cold Stone franchise

Dec. 25—From employee to owner, 20-year-old Abby Fritz has moved up the ranks to become one of Cold Stone Creamery's youngest franchisees with her ownership of the Kalispell location. After graduating from Glacier High School in 2020, Fritz started a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University in Bozeman. However,...
KALISPELL, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives

County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...
Whitefish Pilot

Missing Whitefish snowmobiler found dead in Canyon Creek area

A snowmobiler reported missing Dec. 13 after failing to return from an outing in the Canyon Creek area was found dead by a search and rescue team shortly before sunset Wednesday. Officials with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said Charles Kind, 87, of Whitefish was located in the South Fork...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy