Lizzo moved to tears by Christmas message from flutist James Galway
Music artist Lizzo broke down in tears after receiving a personal Christmas message from world-renowned flutist James Galway. The "Tempo" singer shared in an Instagram story a clip of the 83-year-old Galway playing the well-known "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" on his flute before wishing Lizzo a merry Christmas and describing himself as her "number one fan."
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva recreated Jenna Ortega's viral 'Wednesday' dance on ice — complete with costume and makeup
Kamila Valieva sported long, black pigtail braids and a black dress nearly identical to the one Jenna Ortega wore in "Wednesday."
