You can still save up to $50 on the AncestryDNA testing kits we love ahead of 2023

By Elsie Boskamp, Jon Winkler, Daniel Donabedian and Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
 5 days ago
AncestryDNA makes the best DNA kit we've ever tried, and it's on sale for $59 now Reviewed.com

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Looking for a late holiday gift for a loved one who has everything? AncestryDNA testing kits promise to impress pretty much everyone, and you can get one on sale today. Treat your loved ones to a deeper look into their family history and save big during this limited-time sale.

2022 is winding down, but Ancestry is still offering a slew of deals during its holiday sale. You can snag the standard AncestryDNA kit for $59, which is $40 off the usual $99 price tag. You can also save $40 on the AncestryDNA + World Explorer Membership, now $60. And, you can save $50 on the AncestryDNA Traits + All Access Membership, now $149.

Whether you want to give a personalized present to a loved one or learn more about your own origins, ethnicity and traits, Ancestry offers a wide range of top-tier memberships and testing options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9XfH_0jtXBuLB00
Curious about your family history? Shop this holiday sale at AncestryDNA to learn about your lineage. AncestryDNA

We think the AncestryDNA testing kit is the best DNA test for revealing your roots thanks to its expansive database and in-depth results. In testing , we were impressed with all the information the kit provides, from ethnic background to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. It also features a detailed background on the regions your ancestors may have come from and easy-to-use family tree building options.

Holiday sales and deals: 100 end-of-year sales you can still shop

How to watch your favorite shows: Shop the best streaming deals from Disney+, Prime Video and more

To help give your loved ones an even more extensive look at their family tree, consider gifting them a family history gift subscription. AncestryDNA's subscription services let folks explore their roots in depth, with access to billions of records from across the country and the words. Consider gifting the most popular World Explorer subscription for just $118.30 for six months—a 30% discount off the full $169 price tag. Gift giving is easier than ever with this subscription—simply enter your loved one's email address and select the date you wish to have the subscription delivered to them.

With AncestryDNA, you're just a few clicks away from giving the gift of DNA discovery to a loved one. Shop AncestryDNA's Holiday Sale before the deals disappear.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: You can still save up to $50 on the AncestryDNA testing kits we love ahead of 2023

