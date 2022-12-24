NKY backup continues along I-71 NB; some vehicles stuck for almost 36 hours

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police continue to work to detour vehicles stalled on I-71 northbound after dangerous road conditions created backups Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

A statewide text message was sent alerting drivers to avoid the interstate Friday evening.

Backed up vehicles are being turned around to travel south in the northbound lanes to reach Exit 62. Vehicles can then travel southbound on I-71 or go in either direction of US-127. One lane of I-71 southbound remains open but traffic is slow-moving.

Officials said it will take multiple hours to reroute vehicles.

Seven miles of the 14-mile backup has been cleared south of US-127 between mile marker 55-62.

The remaining backup is north of US-127. Police and emergency services continue to advise motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers in the affected area are asked to call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency such as running out of gas, losing heat in the vehicle or a medical emergency. These drivers should provide their license plate number and make of vehicle when requesting assistance.

The Kentucky National Guard is also currently doing wellness checks.

Follow the @KYTCDistrict6 Twitter account for updates.

