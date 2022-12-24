ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NKY backup continues along I-71 NB; some vehicles stuck for almost 36 hours

By Michael Coker
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cml3S_0jtXBsZj00

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Kentucky State Police continue to work to detour vehicles stalled on I-71 northbound after dangerous road conditions created backups Thursday around 11:30 p.m.

A statewide text message was sent alerting drivers to avoid the interstate Friday evening.

Backed up vehicles are being turned around to travel south in the northbound lanes to reach Exit 62. Vehicles can then travel southbound on I-71 or go in either direction of US-127. One lane of I-71 southbound remains open but traffic is slow-moving.

Officials said it will take multiple hours to reroute vehicles.

Seven miles of the 14-mile backup has been cleared south of US-127 between mile marker 55-62.

The remaining backup is north of US-127. Police and emergency services continue to advise motorists to avoid the area.

Drivers in the affected area are asked to call 911 if they are experiencing an emergency such as running out of gas, losing heat in the vehicle or a medical emergency. These drivers should provide their license plate number and make of vehicle when requesting assistance.

The Kentucky National Guard is also currently doing wellness checks.

Follow the @KYTCDistrict6 Twitter account for updates.

READ MORE:
Northbound I-71 closes again in NKY due to 'impassible roads,' officials say closure will last 12-18 hours
Officials: Hazardous road conditions continue to impact Tri-State
4 killed, multiple people injured in 50-car pileup that closed Ohio Turnpike in both directions near Sandusky

Comments / 0

Related
Wave 3

Emergency repair on I-65 closes southbound lanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said multiple lanes on I-65 South near Fern Valley Road have been immediately closed due to bridge repair. The closure of the right two lanes and the right shoulder will take place through 4 p.m. Tuesday evening as crews repair a bridge joint over railroad tracks.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Officials: Both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 reopen

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky transportation officials say both northbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Kentucky have reopened. A series of lane closures have been in effect on a portion of the interstate in Gallatin County since Thursday morning due to slick conditions from an artic front. Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents Saturday to avoid the area after a series of accidents over two days caused significant traffic backups. Transportation officials said that road crews have continued to treat and plow the roadway and a single lane reopened Sunday, but both lanes were opened on Monday. A temporary speed limit reduction of 45 mph remained in effect.
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

KSP working multiple collisions on Interstate 65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say they are working multiple collisions along Interstate 65. According to Trooper Daniel Priddy with KSP Post 3, multiple collisions have occurred on I-65 near the 40-mile marker northbound. Police say at this time, they have responded to 54 non-injury collisions and...
KENTUCKY STATE
wabx.net

Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day

A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
PERRY COUNTY, IN
progressivegrocer.com

AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky

Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
RICHMOND, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Light Snow To Start The Week

Good Monday to one and all. We are coming off a harsh Christmas weekend and we are still tracking some snow. Light snow is working through here and bringing another day of tricky travel. This is the last of the winter for a bit as we have a very soggy break on the way.
KENTUCKY STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND extends time of Winter Storm Warning (39 zones) till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/QsSumRuiKf https://t.co/EW6H2WZZdS. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
INDIANA STATE
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy