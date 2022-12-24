Read full article on original website
Related
11 States People Are Leaving in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from United Van […]
Ohio and West Virginia state quarters could be worth $55
Your state quarter could be worth a pretty penny — or more than even 25 pretty pennies.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area and New York City. While the idea of...
Missouri Woman a Victim of Heartbreak Scam, Loses $1.2 Million
This is terrible on every possible level. There's a report that a Missouri woman fell victim to a romance scam that cost her over $1.2 million dollar and there's a Texas man that's responsible. Fox News was one of the many media outlets I saw that shared the story of...
SC residents are moving to these 5 states the most, recent US Census data shows
Despite data showing some South Carolinians are moving away, the Palmetto State ranks in the top 10 of places Americans are moving to, according to Forbes Home.
A City in Missouri makes the 10 Best Cities for Dive Bars List
A 'dive bar' is a special place, a place without the frills and fluff, a place where everything is simple. It's got good beer, cheap prices, and an open seat at the bar. If you are looking for a ton of great dive bars, then you need to take a trip to this city in the Show-Me State.
Idaho Is One Of The Top States In The Country Slashing Home Prices
As we approach the end of the year and experts talking about a recession, are we starting to see what was a very hot real estate market take a dip?. According to Realtor.com, it seems that way. Evan Wyloge with realtor.com says "We used Realtor.com listing data, which comes from multiple listing services around the country, to see where the October year-over-year portion of homes for sale with a price reduction has increased the most."
Does South Dakota Middle-Class Income Compare to Minnesota, Iowa?
Every time you open up the mail you do so with paranoia. And, like you, I see the same bills with rate increases. Everything has or is going up. Did you see that your electric bill will be bumped by 16% after the first of the year?. Going to the...
Here’s the Science of Why These Illinois Deer are Licking a Cat
There's been a wildlife mystery for the last year. Millions have watched Illinois deer licking a cat and can't figure out why. I know why and I believe I have the science to prove it. Since this was first shared nearly a year ago, over 3 million people have watched...
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
How a Monster Twister Strangely Destroyed Everything But 1 House
We see our share of tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois. However, there is one twister that did something so strange I have yet to hear an explanation that can tell me how a monster twister managed to destroy everything, but miraculously left 1 lone house standing. As we shared a...
Texas is now home to 30 million people
TEXAS, USA — Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people. New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.
Yes, Gray Wolves Used to Roam Missouri and May Again Soon
I find wolves fascinating and every now and then I'll hear a report of one seen in the backcountry of Missouri. It's not common, but I've learned the Show Me State used to be a natural habitat for these wolves and may be again soon. I first saw an article...
Florida Is Officially Our Fastest Growing State
A new U.S. Census report is in, and everyone who flocked to The Sunshine State in search of greener pastures during the pandemic have made things official. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Florida was the fastest growing state in the country from July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022. During that 12-month span, its population grew 1.9% to an estimated 22,244,823 residents.
Minnesota, Wisconsin among top 10 most prosperous states, Michigan, Iowa lag
(The Center Square) – Minnesota and Wisconsin placed in the top 10 of a recent nationwide prosperity index while Iowa and Michigan trailed behind, at 12th and 29th, respectively. Wisconsin placed third and Minnesota placed eighth in the American Dream Prosperity Index that the Milken Center for Advancing the...
Illinois’ annual population loss is accelerating
(The Center Square) – For the ninth consecutive year, Illinois lost population and the losses are accelerating. Overall, the United States grew by 0.4% over the past year that ended July 1. That’s 1.25 million additional people for a total of nearly 333.3 million nationwide. Most of the...
Census Data Shows 104,000 People Have Said Goodbye to Illinois
You may sometimes hear anecdotal stories of Illinois population on the decline, but now there is actual data showing people are leaving Illinois by the thousands. The ratio of negative population decline is among the highest in America according to US Census data. This new information was just released today...
How Much Do You Have to Make in Montana to be Considered Middle Class?
What does middle class even mean these days for Montanans?. I pondered this question after looking at utility bill, internet bill, and rent. It seems the price of gas to heat my home has definitely gone up. Don’t even get me started on food. According to PEW, about half the U.S. population is considered to be middle class.
Texas named fastest-growing state in the nation by Census Bureau
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Texas has been named the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the report, Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021. The...
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0