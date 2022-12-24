ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kyma.com

California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
KQED

Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley

High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

7 California Laws That Go Into Effect in 2023

New Can-Dos Take Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day off: Well, that is if your job gives you state holidays. These three were added to the state’s calendar this year. See pay scales on job postings: In an effort to improve pay equity, a new law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles

Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays

Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California

A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …

Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban

Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE

