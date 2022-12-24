Read full article on original website
kyma.com
California 19-year-old arrested in bogus parking ticket scam
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Northern California last week. This was in the hopes of collecting real payments, authorities said. For further context, the man put the false citations on cars late Wednesday night,...
Caught on video: Group of 5 women pull off heist at Orange County grocery store
Police in Orange are searching for a group of women who pulled off a wild heist captured on video at a grocery store.
oc-breeze.com
California Highway Patrol wants drivers to know about new traffic laws taking effect on January 1
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is educating the public on traffic safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative season and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect January 1, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Sideshow Definition and Penalties (Assembly...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
California Highway Patrol highlights new traffic laws taking effect in 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol has compiled a list of new laws which were passed during the legislative season and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to a release from the department. The following laws will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023: Public Employment: Peace officers: Citizenship […]
California bill aims to protect retail businesses and the public amid spike in smash-and-grab thefts
A dramatic increase in brazen smash-and-grab robberies across the U.S. have some California lawmakers looking for ways to protect business owners and the public.
KTNV
Post-holiday traffic: 12 mile backup on I-15 south heading to California
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Post-holiday traffic is getting real!. RTC of Southern Nevada posted an alert of a 12 mile backup near Jean thru the Nevada-California stateline Monday afternoon. RTC says drivers heading back to California should plan for long delays.
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KCRA.com
California's ban on big rigs and buses made before 2010 goes into effect in January. Here's what that will mean
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Large trucks and buses made before 2010 will be prohibited from operating on California roadways starting Jan. 1. It's the final rule in a set of clean air regulations the California Air Resources Board passed nearly 15 years ago. The rule applies to diesel vehicles that...
California could tear its circular economy if metal recycling is deemed hazardous waste
Any effort to regulate scrap metal facilities as hazardous waste treatment facilities threatens an important sector of California's circular economy and hinder key environmental goals.
Flood Watch Issued in Southern California Ahead of Second and Stronger Storm System for New Years Eve
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch for a large part of the Southern California area, including all the metro areas, Coachella and Morongo Valley, and even up through Barstow for your New Years Eve as the second storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves in so read on for details.
KQED
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley
High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
sfstandard.com
7 California Laws That Go Into Effect in 2023
New Can-Dos Take Lunar New Year, Juneteenth and Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day off: Well, that is if your job gives you state holidays. These three were added to the state’s calendar this year. See pay scales on job postings: In an effort to improve pay equity, a new law...
wasteadvantagemag.com
California Set to Enforce Recycled Content Mandates for Plastic Bottles
Each year, beverage companies in the U.S. produce 100 billion plastic bottles, and the vast majority go unrecycled. In response, California recently passed a slew of laws that target plastic waste. One law — which the state is scheduled to start enforcing in January — requires beverage makers to use some recycled materials in single-use plastic bottles.
Thousands flock to this Southern California neighborhood for its dazzling holiday displays
Thousands of Southern Californians flock to this neighborhood to fully transport themselves to a winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights and festive displays. Since the tragedy of the 1994 Northridge earthquake, the 41 homeowners in Santa Clarita’s Wakefield Court neighborhood have banded together to celebrate the holidays in glowing fashion. “Wakefield Winter Wonderland” goes all […]
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]. Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 12/26: Heavy snow, rain in the NorCal forecast; El Niño is coming—and the world isn’t prepared; Loss of wetlands has greatly harmed salmon numbers but there is hope; Trespass cannabis grows polluting surface water; and more …
Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week. “Heavy rain, strong winds and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for the Bay Area and California this week as another atmospheric river arrives, according to meteorologists. “Northern California will definitely see the brunt of it, but Southern California won’t be left out either,” said Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Bay Area office. The storm is predicted to hit the state’s northwest region Monday, bringing torrential rainfall to southern areas of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino counties, as well as portions of Lake County, according to the weather service. … ” Read more from the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Northern California to see ‘brunt’ of incoming storm, with rain, winds and possible thunder early this week.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
postnewsgroup.com
State Task Force Getting Closer to Identifying What Reparations Look Like
The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans will be conducting its last meeting of 2022 on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at Oakland City Hall Chambers located at 1 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza adjacent to 14th Street. The start time is 9...
californiaglobe.com
The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban
Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
