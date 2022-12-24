Read full article on original website
Water main break impacting some Edison residents
Officials say the rupture is impacting Louis Court to Tungley Lane.
Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home
A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
Police: Bank robbed at Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall Holmdel; suspect at large
The robbery happened at the Valley National Bank at the Kohl's Plaza Shopping Mall.
Dogs rescued from massive hoarding situation ready for adoption less than a month later
It began as one of the worst hoarding situations in Ocean County history — but a happy ending is just hours or days away for some of the 180 dogs and cats rescued on Dec. 2.
FDNY: Fire destroys Brooklyn family home the day after Christmas
A Brooklyn family is now without a home after a fire tore through their house on East 63rd Street.
Officials: Homeowner suffers serious burns in Lindenhurst house fire
Neighbor and friend Gary Barash says despite the pain the homeowner was in, he could only think of saving his dogs and cats.
Grandmother crashes car into Elizabeth home kitchen
The fire department says that when they arrived, nearby neighbors were tending to the grandmother, whose Honda CR-V ended up in the neighbor’s kitchen.
Eastchester father, owner of pizzerias suddenly dies at 52
Mike Provenzale, 52, ran several pizzerias and delis in Westchester, including the Pizza Shop in Eastchester and Villagio Ristorante and Pizzeria in Pelham.
Police: New Rochelle man missing since November found dead in the Bronx
Police say 61-year-old Christopher Corcoran was last seen leaving his home on Nov. 18.
Body found in garbage bag inside vacant Trenton apartment
The bag was found inside a multi-family home on Beatty Street.
5 years later: Grieving Bronx resident remembers the Prospect Avenue fire
The pain and grieving is still fresh for some residents five years after a fatal fire at 2363 Prospect Ave. that took the lives of 13 residents and injured 14 people.
‘My husband was thrown out like garbage.’ Monticello woman searches for answers in husband’s unsolved NYC death
NYPD says the Sullivan County man was found dead miles away from his destination in someone’s driveway he didn’t know.
Driver strikes apartment building in Lawrence
The 72-year-old driver was found unconscious and trapped inside his car.
Police: West Farms shooting leaves 1 dead; 2 in critical condition
A deadly quadruple shooting took place in West Farms on Wednesday night. Residents who live nearby say the people who were shot were there to pay their respects to 26-year-old gun violence victim Carlos Gonzales, who was shot at this same corner two days ago. NYPD officials say that a...
Headlines: Body of missing New Rochelle man found, Yorktown woman charged, Yonkers armed robbery
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Police: No evidence of shots fired during fight at Roosevelt Field Mall food court
A fight at the food court inside Roosevelt Field caused a scare for some customers on Monday. Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said during the disturbance, which happened at around 6 p.m., some chairs and a garbage pail were turned over - leading some to believe that there were shots fired.
Police: Man dead following shooting near East Tremont, Marmion avenues
Police say a man is dead after he was shot early Monday morning in the Bronx.
NYPD: Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing of Rockland doctor, slew of other NYC attacks
The NYPD arrested 35-year-old Roland Codrington in the Bronx this weekend and charged him with murder for the death of 60-year-old Bruce Maurice Henry. Henry was a doctor who lived in the Bronx but practiced out of Nyack.
Bergen County Prosecutor's Office investigates shooting at Elmwood Park home
As of Tuesday night, investigators were still at the scene of the shooting. It was not clear if any arrests were made.
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
