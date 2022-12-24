ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

News 12

Overnight fire breaks out in Newark home

A fire broke out in a Newark house Monday night. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and a cat from 46 Oriental St. The pets were reunited with their owners shortly after. There were two families inside when the fire started, but no injuries were reported. The cause of...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: West Farms shooting leaves 1 dead; 2 in critical condition

A deadly quadruple shooting took place in West Farms on Wednesday night. Residents who live nearby say the people who were shot were there to pay their respects to 26-year-old gun violence victim Carlos Gonzales, who was shot at this same corner two days ago. NYPD officials say that a...
BRONX, NY

