Trump promotes article urging him to run as third-party candidate if GOP dumps him
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. (ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday promoted an editorial suggesting that he run as a third-party candidate if the Republican Party does not make him its 2024 presidential nominee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pat Toomey looks back at his years in the Senate, gives his thoughts on taxes, Trump, the filibuster and Fetterman
In his 12 years in the U.S. Senate, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Pat Toomey considers his part in getting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 passed his biggest accomplishment. The act was the first sweeping federal tax legislation since Ronald Reagan was president during the...
Twitter flames TIME article for calling exercise racist: 'So goofy I consider it satire'
Fitness influencers and Twitter users blasted a TIME journalist for portraying exercise as an activity with "white supremacist origins."
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Free speech is critical
Why would anyone oppose a social media platform supporting free speech and open debate? Unless of course your position is indefensible and can’t withstand scrutiny, or maybe you’re intentionally hiding facts to achieve an agenda; otherwise it makes no sense. The censorship and disinformation we’re now experiencing is antithetical to intellectual freedom. Ask yourself, why would someone fear the truth?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Republicans, it's time to pull together
Open letter to all Republican senators and Congress members:. Please get your act together! This is not the time to be bickering amongst yourselves. Debating on the speaker of the House and holding things up … . You do realize that some of your fellow Republicans are speaking with Democrats to choose a speaker who they feel is the right choice. We do not need the Democrats picking the speaker of the House!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: We're better off now? Are you kidding?
I have been an independent for years, leaning toward the Republican Party, but have voted for Democrats if I knew they were good people. But reading recent letters praising current conditions under President Biden, I have to ask the question, “Are you kidding?”. Inflation, recession, buying oil from foreign...
New Law Aims to Protect New York Warehouse Workers
Governor Kathy Hochul last week signed a new law that aims to help protect distribution center workers in New York State. The Warehouse Worker Protection Act, signed into law on Dec. 21, protects warehouse distribution workers from receiving unreasonably demanding or unlawful work quotas and requires center operators to disclose work speed data to employees, which helps them understand their rights. The law also protects employees from retaliatory punishments — such as firing — due to not meeting work quotas. “Every worker in New York State deserves to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect,” Hochul said in a statement. “As we...
EXPLAINER: 2023 tax credits for EVs will boost their appeal
WASHINGTON (AP) — Starting Jan. 1, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. But a complex web of...
