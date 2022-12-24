ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Free speech is critical

Why would anyone oppose a social media platform supporting free speech and open debate? Unless of course your position is indefensible and can’t withstand scrutiny, or maybe you’re intentionally hiding facts to achieve an agenda; otherwise it makes no sense. The censorship and disinformation we’re now experiencing is antithetical to intellectual freedom. Ask yourself, why would someone fear the truth?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Republicans, it's time to pull together

Open letter to all Republican senators and Congress members:. Please get your act together! This is not the time to be bickering amongst yourselves. Debating on the speaker of the House and holding things up … . You do realize that some of your fellow Republicans are speaking with Democrats to choose a speaker who they feel is the right choice. We do not need the Democrats picking the speaker of the House!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: We're better off now? Are you kidding?

I have been an independent for years, leaning toward the Republican Party, but have voted for Democrats if I knew they were good people. But reading recent letters praising current conditions under President Biden, I have to ask the question, “Are you kidding?”. Inflation, recession, buying oil from foreign...
Footwear News

New Law Aims to Protect New York Warehouse Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul last week signed a new law that aims to help protect distribution center workers in New York State. The Warehouse Worker Protection Act, signed into law on Dec. 21, protects warehouse distribution workers from receiving unreasonably demanding or unlawful work quotas and requires center operators to disclose work speed data to employees, which helps them understand their rights. The law also protects employees from retaliatory punishments — such as firing — due to not meeting work quotas. “Every worker in New York State deserves to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect,” Hochul said in a statement. “As we...
OHIO STATE

