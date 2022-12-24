ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
TALLADEGA, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabamians disappointed with 30-day long Moody fire

MOODY, Ala. — The Moody landfill fire has been burning for more than 30 days, and people who live near it are demanding something be done immediately to stop it. Ann Vaphiades said she's disappointed she and her neighbors are forced to deal with what she calls "an unpleasant smell" from the fire. She said she reached out to several state agencies about the issue, but it's become a slow burn leaving her annoyed and angry.
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A delicious light meal that will satisfy you every time. AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows) 1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise. 2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden. 3....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Warmer weather sets up rainy, stormy days ahead

The weather keeps warming, and it sets up for some rainy and stormy weather for Friday and Saturday. Check the video forecast for the latest. After several days of temperatures well below average, the thermometer swings the other direction with highs forecast to be well above. Starting this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 50s, but some 60s are likely southwest of Birmingham. You'll notice a light southerly breeze today around 10 mph, but winds will be gusty at times on Thursday. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns to the area by the end of the week.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Burst pipe forces evacuation of Birmingham ATC tower

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated. Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
CENTER POINT, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system

Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
TALLADEGA, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy