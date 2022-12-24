The weather keeps warming, and it sets up for some rainy and stormy weather for Friday and Saturday. Check the video forecast for the latest. After several days of temperatures well below average, the thermometer swings the other direction with highs forecast to be well above. Starting this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 50s, but some 60s are likely southwest of Birmingham. You'll notice a light southerly breeze today around 10 mph, but winds will be gusty at times on Thursday. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns to the area by the end of the week.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO