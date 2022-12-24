Read full article on original website
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
wbrc.com
Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabamians disappointed with 30-day long Moody fire
MOODY, Ala. — The Moody landfill fire has been burning for more than 30 days, and people who live near it are demanding something be done immediately to stop it. Ann Vaphiades said she's disappointed she and her neighbors are forced to deal with what she calls "an unpleasant smell" from the fire. She said she reached out to several state agencies about the issue, but it's become a slow burn leaving her annoyed and angry.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
wbrc.com
Village Tavern: Grilled Caprese Sandwich
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A delicious light meal that will satisfy you every time. AS NEEDED Pesto Aioli (Recipe Follows) 1. Cut ½” off both ends of the hoagie roll then slice in half lengthwise. 2. Brush each inside piece with butter and toast until slightly golden. 3....
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Schools cleaning up damage from leaking pipes
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Burst pipes from last week’s freezing weather has caused damage to some schools in the Tuscaloosa-area. The Tuscaloosa County School System has crews working to make sure repairs are made in time for students return to class in January. WBRC contacted five West Alabama...
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
wbrc.com
King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
wbrc.com
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
Caroline and Company boutique takes up residence in historic downtown Trussville
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor TRUSSVILLE – Anyone who frequents the historic district of downtown Trussville may be familiar with the small children’s boutique, Rebecca Brown’s, that has been located for years off North Chalkville Road next to the Kuttin’ Up hair salon. But something people may not have noticed is that over the last […]
wbrc.com
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
wvtm13.com
Warmer weather sets up rainy, stormy days ahead
The weather keeps warming, and it sets up for some rainy and stormy weather for Friday and Saturday. Check the video forecast for the latest. After several days of temperatures well below average, the thermometer swings the other direction with highs forecast to be well above. Starting this afternoon, temperatures will reach the upper 50s, but some 60s are likely southwest of Birmingham. You'll notice a light southerly breeze today around 10 mph, but winds will be gusty at times on Thursday. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns to the area by the end of the week.
Burst pipe forces evacuation of Birmingham ATC tower
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An early-morning water pipe burst caused Birmingham’s air traffic control tower to be evacuated. Kim Hunt, with the Birmingham Airport Authority, confirmed the tower remains evacuated as of 8:00 a.m. for ATC controllers. Hunt added that Atlanta currently has control of ATC operations and said there is no known impact to […]
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
wbrc.com
Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
Alabama mattress company started during World War I to close doors after 107 years of service
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. will close its doors after over 100 years of service to the area. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Co. started operation in 1915, 2023 would be its 108th year of operation. The official announcement of the closing took place on Monday, Dec. 26. January 2023 will be its final month of operation.
ABC 33/40 News
Water issues impact Talladega residents for days, some progress made in restoring system
Many residents in Talladega have had little to no water since Sunday after freezing temperatures caused problems with the city's water system. According to the city's spokesperson, multiple pipes across the system froze, burst, and leaked. There was also added stress on the city's power supply during the colder weather, which shut down a water supply well.
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
