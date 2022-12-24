Effective: 2023-01-02 09:33:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-02 11:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Crawford; Erie; Hancock; Holmes; Huron; Knox; Lucas; Marion; Morrow; Ottawa; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Stark; Wayne; Wood; Wyandot AREAS OF DENSE FOG CONTINUE THROUGH LATE MORNING Areas of dense fog persist across the area. Visibilities are variable and may drop to a quarter mile at times, with the lowest visibilities expected near the lakeshore. Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing conditions through the remainder of this morning. Conditions should gradually improve late this morning into this afternoon. When driving through fog, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO