Pittsylvania County easily stands out from the majority of the other 94 counties in our Commonwealth. At 978 square miles, Pittsylvania is the largest county in Virginia and provides nature and wildlife lovers countless opportunities to enjoy its natural wonders. The County offers two public land areas, Smith Mountain Co-Op and White Oak Mountain, that when combined, total more than 7,700 acres of recreational land. This land welcomes visitors with a chance to hike, birdwatch, fish, or hunt.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO