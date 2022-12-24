Read full article on original website
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WSET
Danville awarded $5 million to help restore White Mill building
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Danville has been awarded a $5 million grant from the state's Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) to support the restoration and rehabilitation of the former White Mill building at 424 Memorial Drive. The grant, which was announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin as part...
chathamstartribune.com
Uniquely Pittsylvania
Pittsylvania County easily stands out from the majority of the other 94 counties in our Commonwealth. At 978 square miles, Pittsylvania is the largest county in Virginia and provides nature and wildlife lovers countless opportunities to enjoy its natural wonders. The County offers two public land areas, Smith Mountain Co-Op and White Oak Mountain, that when combined, total more than 7,700 acres of recreational land. This land welcomes visitors with a chance to hike, birdwatch, fish, or hunt.
chathamstartribune.com
Area students win awards at DCC Idea Fair
Students from Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Public Schools, Hargrave Military Academy, DCC Early College Program and Danville Community College (DCC) gathered recently on the DCC campus to attend the 2022 Idea Fair Awards Ceremony. “The Idea Fair is possible because of many sponsors and organizations who want to support...
chathamstartribune.com
Upgraded Westover substation now online
Danville Utilities has thrown the switch on the latest city substation to get a major upgrade. Two new transformers were delivered earlier this year to the Westover Substation. Utility Director Jason Grey tells the Danville Utility Commission both are now operational. “It has all new equipment, new transformers, new breakers, new state-of-the-art monitors and controls,” Grey said.
WDBJ7.com
Hometowns get millions in industrial revitalization funds
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Danville, Pulaski and Buena Vista are just a few of our hometowns receiving more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) grants, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin. IRF grants provide “gap financing for construction projects aligned with local and regional economic development strategies, primarily in distressed communities.”
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham experiences water line break
Some Chatham residents may experience a loss of water pressure due to a water line break near N. Main and White streets. While no flooding has occurred, the break is expected to impact residents from N. Main Street and Hodnett Mill Road and up to the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, according to Chatham Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris. Morris said that the break could be due to a hard freeze that occurred over the weekend.
WSLS
Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.
chathamstartribune.com
Kitchen fire leaves extensive damage
A kitchen fire left extensive fire and smoke damage to a Danville home Wednesday. Danville firefighters were called to 296 Oakwood Circle, where they found fire in the front yard and the house full of smoke. Upon entering the house, firefighters found a moderate amount of fire in the kitchen, and the E-3 unit was able to contain the blaze and extinguish the fire.
wallstreetwindow.com
Youtube Bikers Explore The Dick and Willie Trail In Martinsville, Virginia
The Youtube channel Bent On Bike Trails visited the Dick and Willie Trail in Martinsville, Virginia. Martinsville and Henry County have done a great job developing this paved trail. Currently, it is in two segments but construction is underway to connect them completing the 11 mile Passage! Check out their video here.
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
cardinalnews.org
Danville councilman’s home hit in drive-by shooting; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Roanoke County supervisor Jason Peters reflects on a tough year. — The Roanoke Times. Danville city councilman Bryant Hood’s home hit in drive-by shooting; police say attack appears random. — Chatham Star Tribune and...
WDBJ7.com
Water Authority expects increase in water line breaks this week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures warm this week from freezing into the 50s or 60s, Western Virginia Water Authority (WVWA) expects an increase in water line breaks. While WVWA crews are repairing only three breaks as of Monday morning, with most calls turning out to be frozen pipes on customers’ property, the utility, is gearing up for a busy week, according to spokesperson Sarah Baumgardner.
wfxrtv.com
Fire reported at Bimbo Bakeries in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900 block...
wakg.com
Kayaker That Drowned Identified as Eden Man
A kayaker who went missing and drowned at Belews Lake in North Carolina has been identified as an Eden man. 37-year-old Clifton William Peace’s body was found on Monday after he went missing on Friday when his kayak flipped over. Peace was on a hunting trip with a friend...
chathamstartribune.com
Heatherly named CEO at Sovah
Sovah Health announces that Steve Heatherly has been named the new chief executive officer (CEO) at Sovah Health – Danville starting Jan. 16. Steve will also assume the role of Market President for Sovah Health, in which he will have operational oversight of facilities and associated services within the Sovah Health system, including Martinsville.
Henrietta Lacks statue concept drawing unveiled
Roanoke artist Bryce Cobbs had only two photos of Lacks, who lived from 1920 until 1951, from which to draw her, the first phase of a project for which a fundraiser collected more than $160,000.
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
