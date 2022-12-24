ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

southwestdailynews.com

Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, with 1-3 inches of rainfall possible. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said higher amounts of rainfall are possible locally, which could result in flooding of urban and low-lying areas and increase river levels. In addition, there is...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today

Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAFB

Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wtva.com

PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
CLINTON, LA
lbmjournal.com

Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility

MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
wtva.com

Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
POPLARVILLE, MS
KPLC TV

How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
LOUISIANA STATE

