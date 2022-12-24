Read full article on original website
Heavy rainfall, strong storms possible Thursday
Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday, with 1-3 inches of rainfall possible. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said higher amounts of rainfall are possible locally, which could result in flooding of urban and low-lying areas and increase river levels. In addition, there is...
Mississippi Skies: Gorgeous weather today, but rain is coming
People hoping for warmer temperatures after this past weekend are certainly going to get their wish, but it’s coming with a price tag: days of rain. Some models are showing periods of torrential rain across the state with flash flooding and river flooding possible. We’ll have more concrete details in a day or so.
Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022. The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry. Officials said the aid will come from...
Louisiana Experts Say Wait on Removing Frost Damaged Plants
As Louisiana recovers from the record cold lawn and garden experts are asking you to wait on removing your damaged plants for a very good reason.
Beginning in 2023, Every Home in Louisiana Will Have to Have One of These
With the latest weather issues we've had here the past several days, plumbers are in high demand, along with space heaters. And depending on the type of heater you use, your risk of carbon monoxide exposure is much higher during the winter. According to Johns Hopkins Medical Center:. Most carbon...
Mississippi Skies: Thawing to begin today
Parts of Mississippi that haven’t been above freezing for several days will begin to thaw today, kicking off a stretch that will have spring-like weather by the end of the week, including the possibility of storms. Christmas Day will be beautiful for much of the state. The increased temperatures...
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
Mississippi seeing rise in forestry pest issues
A variety of pests are threatening Mississippi’s forests and presenting a challenge to landowners...
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Man’s death blamed on cold weather in southern Mississippi
Extremely low temperatures are blamed for a death in southern Mississippi over the weekend. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Department, a passing motorist found the unidentified man at I-59 and Highway 26 in Poplarville on Monday. The 57-year-old person is said to have been transient. His death...
PHOTOS: Snow, icy conditions reported in north Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Snow and icy conditions have been reported on roads and bridges across north Mississippi. Several law enforcement agencies, including sheriff's offices in Alcorn and Tishomingo counties, have reported deteriorating conditions and advise people to drive carefully or stay home if possible. Open this link to view...
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Louisiana deer hunter takes 150-class, 10-point trophy buck
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana man used a childhood Christmas gift to bag a 150-class, 10-point buck earlier this month. Ryan Lamonte, 38, of Clinton, got a Savage Model 110 .270 bolt action rifle at the age of 14. He used it to kill a buck nicknamed Split on Dec. 14.
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Officials: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake shook parts of North Mississippi on Christmas Eve
For some residents in North Mississippi, the ground shook like a bowl full of jelly and Santa Claus had not yet even paid a visit Christmas Eve night. The United States Geological Survey reports that a 2.5 earthquake struck approximately 3.1 miles from Booneville and about 30 miles from Corinth.
Christmas Day: Wind chill advisory until 11 a.m., abnormally low temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service wind chill advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia continues through 11 a.m. this morning, Christmas Day. The abnormally low temperatures will continue through tomorrow. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
LDWF: holiday weekend hard freezes bring probable fish kills to LA waterways.
State Wildlife & Fisheries agents say do not be surprised to see some fairly large fish kills in Louisiana waterways over the coming days. LDWF Director of Marine Fisheries Chris Schieble (SHE-blee) says these often happen when the temperature drops suddenly and water cools and contracts…. “Sometimes they can get...
Man dead from weather exposure in south Mississippi
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The winter weather left one man dead in south Mississippi. According to the Pearl River County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), a motorist found a 57-year-old transient man dead Monday morning near Highway 26 and Interstate 59 in Poplarville. Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said the...
How long is too long to keep Christmas decorations up?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas may be over but the holiday season is still going strong. Some are still celebrating with family while others are busy breaking down decorations. Some wait until the last minute to put up their tree but others might wait even longer to take it...
