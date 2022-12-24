ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 displaced in Christmas Eve fire in South Austin neighborhood: CFD

ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

An extra-alarm house fire in the city's South Austin neighborhood left at least 12 people displaced on this Christmas Eve Saturday, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. in a two-story home near Leamington and Ferdinand on the West Side, officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to fire department.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross of Greater Chicago is on the scene to help assist the displaced residents.

ABC 7 Chicago

