Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Essential workers, not football players, are heroes
Let’s praise, salute and give many thanks to everyone who has to work outdoors and bear the bitter sub-zero-degree temperatures, especially over the last week. The workers for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, Columbia Gas, Allegheny Power, the mail carrier, the person picking up my trash for a living … you all are true heroes. Thank you for what you do!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Westmoreland raises outrageous
An 8.1% cost-of-living increase for county retirees and a 7.8% raise for elected officials and non-union county workers is outrageous (“Westmoreland retirees raises to cost $6.7 million in 2023,” Dec. 21, TribLIVE). How others are not outraged is beyond me. Most of us working class people are lucky...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona students show their skills in making gingerbread houses
Third-grade students at Verner Elementary School in Verona recently took part in one of their most anticipated events of the holiday season when they put together a gingerbread house display. The display has been running for eight straight years at Verner, with the third-graders designing and creating their own houses...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 28, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Pa. Litter Hawk Youth Award accepting entries. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Day at the races, exercise classes
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: How about a bottled water plant at Yough River Lake?
It is in the interest of Southwestern Pennsylvania that I write on the prospects of a purified bottled water plant or facility being placed near the Youghiogheny River Lake reservoir in Somerset and Fayette counties. Such a facility could bring revenue into the state and also help with with water shortages in different locales in this great nation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg looks to the Armstrong County Land Bank to help fight blight
Leechburg Mayor Tony Roppolo thinks joining the Armstrong County Land Bank could help solve the borough’s blight problem. Roppolo argued that position to council last week after checking out the land bank’s mission. Council listened but took no action pending the participation of Leechburg Area School District, which...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeannette man dies in Route 981 crash
A 26-year-old man died Tuesday night in a one-car crash along Route 981 in Derry, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said. The coroner’s office identified the man as Jacob Scott Mayer. The crash happened at 9:10 p.m. Mayer had not been wearing a seat belt at the time...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg's new garbage collection set to begin
Leechburg Council advises residents that the borough’s new garbage contractor, Bankosh Sanitation, will begin providing service tomorrow. Council president Tom Foster said Bankosh officials decided to move forward with collections rather than wait until the new year, when its contract begins. He said they felt that, with the last...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 28, 2022: Hill fills score sheet as South Fayette beats Bethel Park
Elijah Hill hit for 33 points to lead South Fayette to a 66-61 victory over Bethel Park at the Holiday Bash at North Allegheny on Wednesday. Michael Plasko had 15 points and Gavin Orosz added 13 for South Fayette (6-2). Nick Brown scored 22 points and Ben Guffey had 16 for Bethel Park (5-2).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL wrestling notebook: Nation’s best geared up for Powerade tournament
It’s not easy to win a Powerade Wrestling Tournament title these days. This is the 56th annual tournament, which begins Thursday and ends Friday at Canon-McMillan High School in Canonsburg, and the competition continues to get tougher every season. The WPIAL and PIAA’s top wrestlers are challenged by a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls basketball notebook: Former Latrobe standout makes return
Latrobe welcomed Jenny from the block back to town. The girls program saw its all-time basketball scoring leader return for a holiday tournament at “The Den.”. Jen Sobota coaches the McLean girls team from Virginia. McLean played Peters Township on Wednesday in the six-team tournament and will face host...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Julie Spinelli sparks St. Joseph girls to statement win over Freeport
There’s something about playing Freeport that sparks St. Joseph junior Julie Spinelli. Last year, she scored 33 points to lift the Spartans past the Yellowjackets in a three-point nonsection victory. Spinelli was at it again Wednesday evening in the championship game of the St. Joseph holiday tournament at Walter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Late basket lifts Steel Valley boys past Deer Lakes
The Steel Valley boys basketball team entered Wednesday’s holiday tournament game at Deer Lakes with an un-Steel Valley-like 1-7 record. That’s because the Ironmen were missing some of the school’s outstanding football players who won the WPIAL title last month. One of those players, 6-foot-5, 315-pound tackle...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Duquesne ready to test pre-conference, home court success on the road in A-10 play
The Duquesne Dukes are set to begin their Atlantic 10 schedule Wednesday night. Their first conference game will be in Dayton at 7 p.m. It’s also the conference debut for the Flyers. Despite incorporating 10 new players into the mix, the Dukes had a very successful non-conference season, winning...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Yough boys rally in fourth quarter to defeat Jeannette, end losing skid
Collectively, Yough exhaled as a five-game losing streak got smaller in the rearview mirror. Guard Terek Crosby adjusted the mirror so the team could see the troubling skid fade away. Crosby scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, including two big 3-pointers, as the Cougars rallied...
Comments / 0