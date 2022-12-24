Read full article on original website
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In The World Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
5 Must-Try Burger Restaurants in ClevelandTourineCleveland, OH
Franklin Castle, one of Ohio’s ‘most haunted houses,’ is looking for brave visitors to stay the night
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Franklin Castle, once rated ‘the most haunted house’ in Ohio, will open its doors to welcome any courageous visitors interested in spending the night at the Ohio City landmark. Franklin Castle’s official Facebook page announced on Christmas Eve that guests could begin booking reservations for an...
Movie mecca The Last Moving Picture Company sells Hollywood magic from base in Kirtland
KIRTLAND, Ohio - As the movie award season lights up and the red carpets roll out, film lovers don’t have to travel all the way to California to experience spectacular Hollywood magic. In Kirtland, inside a nondescript building on Route 306, resides what is purported to be the largest...
Boxer mastiff Bumble is a bundle of love: Send us your pet stories
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Woof! My name is Bumble, and I am a very friendly and protective boxer mastiff. I love to play with kids, cats and my favorite shoes. I am 2 years old. I was adopted by my mom and siblings at Christmastime 2021 from the Cleveland APL. I...
Best of Cleveland: Looking back at reader favorites from 2022, from Irish bars to hot dogs and much more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to finding the very best Greater Cleveland has to offer, who better to ask than a Greater Clevelander?. Cleveland.com’s ‘Best of Cleveland team is tasked with finding “the best” in the region. But don’t want our voices to be the only ones heard. From time to time, we ask our readers to tell us where they head when that craving strikes – whether it be food – or fun.
Akron Pride Festival to host New Year’s Eve Rainbow Ball at Akron Civic Theatre
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Pride Festival’s New Year’s Eve Rainbow Ball is back at the Akron Civic Theatre following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Event proceeds benefit the Akron Pride Festival. Guests...
‘A city that reads together’: Reading habits unite Cleveland Public Library users
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Public Library recently helped launch a citywide challenge to get residents to read a million books or a million minutes in 2023, as a way to encourage connectivity and increase literacy. Residents can sign up online at clevelandreads.com to log their books and the...
How the “Turning my mom into me” TikTok trend started in Cleveland, tips to recycle Christmas trees, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, December 26, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Get the latest information on a 46-car pileup that happened on the Ohio Turnpike, along with what we know about...
Cooking up some New Year memories: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the clock strikes midnight two days from now, the most played song will be “Auld Lang Syne.” This Scottish folk tune captures a glimpse of times past with our cherished old friendships, while perhaps hoping to achieve even greater connections in the new year. It dates back to the 18th century!
Coppia, fine dining restaurant in Chesterland, celebrates one-year anniversary
CHESTERLAND, Ohio -- Inside the non-descript, cream-colored ranch with brown shutters, near Chesterland’s main intersection, hides one of the area’s top fine dining establishments, Coppia. The dining room is simple, but the kitchen is magic. At least the chefs are. With their first anniversary as restaurant owners approaching...
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
Franklin Castle, Cleveland’s ‘most haunted house’ opens for overnight stays
Ohio City's historic Franklin Castle, thought to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio, is opening its doors to brave visitors to spend the night.
Grace finds friendship, safety in move to Salem: Cleveland’s Promise
SALEM, Ohio -- Finally free from the burden of their Cleveland house, Grace and her family put the finishing touches on their new home in Salem. Twenty miles from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border and boasting a total population of less than 12,000, Salem is a fitting place for them to start anew, with a deep-seated history of welcoming and acceptance.
Cleveland is famous for Pierogi. But they’re so much more than just delicious dumplings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- People like Bernadette Zubel are the reason Cleveland has the rich culture it does. For decades, the Pierogi Lady of Cleveland has fed, clothed and helped organize Polish Clevelanders to celebrate the old ways in the new world. As the nickname implies, Zubel is famous for her...
Local resort makes a wish happen for Cleveland family
A Cleveland family's Make-A-Wish trip was almost ruined because of the bad weather, but our local community helped make it possible.
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
Paralyzed Parma resident walks again, surprises doctors with visit
PARMA, Ohio -- This holiday season Destiny Pawlus is walking tall and counting her blessings. After two years of figurative baby steps during intense Guillain-Barre syndrome rehabilitation, the Parma resident literally started walking again. “In the beginning, I was really scared because it’s hard to imagine what it was like...
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland
Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?. If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses. This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.
The passing of a prophet from our midst: Len Calabrese
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In our culture so pervaded by super individualism and hyper consumerism, we seldom hear the word prophet anymore, let alone know someone who fits that description. Webster’s Dictionary gives one definition of a prophet as an inspired teacher or leader who speaks truth to power.
‘Finding Your Roots’ host and ‘Cleveland man’ Henry Louis Gates Jr. previews new season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Despite the fast-moving digital world, it’s our family past that continues to pique interest. Every family seemingly has that one member who takes it upon themselves to go down the genealogy rabbit hole becoming an online sleuth or simply using 23andMe’s DNA testing lab for ancestry roots.
